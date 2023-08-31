Busy guests crowded the store, and pink margaritas flowed freely last week as Liv Chic, the size inclusive clothing shop in Downtown Corsicana, celebrated the one year anniversary of its physical store in Downtown Corsicana.
Jasmine Garcia-Saunders, the store’s owner and manager, greeted guests and shoppers, and took time to pop a bottle of champagne outside to mark the occasion of her store being open.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Garcia-Saunders said. “The community really came out and showed their support. We’ve been extremely busy, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has come out and supported us since Day 1, and all the future supporters that we will have.”
Liv Chic Boutique originally started in 2020 as an online-exclusive store on Facebook, before attending vendor markets in 2021, and opening up its downtown store located at 309 N. Beaton Street.
