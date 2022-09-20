Making women feel beautiful and confident is the passion behind Jasmine Saunder’s LivChic Boutique, recently becoming one of the newest women’s retail shops in downtown Corsicana. Saunders describes her business as a place for women to buy affordable clothing in sizes ranging from small to 3X. In addition, this trendy boutique has a great selection of shoes and accessories, and you can pick up that perfect gift before you leave.
“If I have a customer leave smiling and confident in themselves, then I’ve done my job as the owner of LivChic Boutique,” Saunders said.
Saunders said she has known since she was 13 years old she would be a business owner one day. She graduated from Corsicana High School and began a degree in Business Administration at Texas Woman’s University. Throughout college, Saunders worked in the retail industry, gaining a love for women’s fashion and beauty products. In 2019, she earned her B.B.A.
Opening a business would not be easy and would take time, so she began hosting weekly Facebook Live sales with a limited selection of clothing and accessories. After acquiring several regular customers, she started participating in the IOOF Trade Days and downtown’s Mimosas at the Market. Saunders said she had such positive feedback she decided to grow her business into what is now a brick-and-mortar store that opened Aug. 25 on Beaton Street.
Saunders said plans to continue her live sales on social media. She also hopes to continue to grow her online business reaching out of the United States into the international shopping market. She will soon be offering special events at the boutique including VIP and early access shopping. Additionally, she will be co-hosting Mimosas at the Market in October. Be on the lookout for a brand-new website launch coming soon.
