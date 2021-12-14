Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church gave guests a glimpse of what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth with a drive-thru live nativity scene featuring real animals.
Guests were welcome to drive through as many times as they liked Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as scene was set with music and live animals including camels, donkeys and llamas.
Pastor Paul Denny said, although last year’s display was a four-day event, he thinks this year may have topped the highest attendance ever.
“I believe we had over 1,400 people drive through,” he said. “It was bumper to bumper at times. The weather was nice and it was a great time.”
Denny said the church has been hosting the event for 16 or 17 years and it tries to add something new each year.
“This year we added areas with a fish market, grinding wheel and weaving loom,” he said. “We want it to feel like a realistic marketplace from Biblical days.”
Denny said his church members really stepped up, especially after a few had to sit out due to COVID.
“I’m thankful for donations, our volunteers and the community’s support,” he said. “We want to continue to remind people of the real reason behind the Christmas season.”
