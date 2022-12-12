Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church gave guests a glimpse of what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth with a drive-thru live nativity scene featuring real animals.
Guests were welcome to drive through as many times as they liked Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as scene was set with music and live animals including camels, donkeys and llamas.
The church has been hosting the event for about 18 years and it tries to add something new each year.
“I’m thankful for donations, our volunteers and the community’s support,” Pastor Paul Denny said. “We want to continue to remind people of the real reason behind the Christmas season.”
To donate, volunteer or for more info call: 903-874-6813
On the Net: http://www.secondavenuembc.org
