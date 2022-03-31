The 64th annual Navarro County Youth Expo runs through Saturday April 2 when area student’s hard work will pay off with the premium sale.
Winners in the Saturday, March 26, Food Division were: Grand Champion: Keller Kinkade, Corsicana FFA. Reserve Grand Champion: Jaylee Woolley, Corsicana FFA. Reserve Senior: Madison Curl, Frost FFA. Reserve Jr.: Keller Kinkade, Corsicana FFA. Most Creative Jr.:Bailey Dodds, Blooming Grove 4-H and Most Creative Sr.: McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens FFA .
Monday marked the Market and Breeding Rabbit shows and Market Rabbits Grand Champion was Karen Romero, Rice FFA. Reserve Grand Champion: Bayli Leingang, Blooming Grove FFA.
Breeding Rabbit Grand Champion was Kristopher Richter, Frost FFA. Reserve Grand Champion:
Averi Duran, Blooming Grove Jr. FFA
In Tuesday’s Market Hog Division, Grand Champion was Lyberti Evans, Mildred FFA
Reserve Grand Champion: Emily Haden, Blooming Grove FFA.
In Wednesday's Market Lamb and Goat Shows, Market Lambs Grand Champion was Cole Bynum, Mildred FFA. Reserve Champion: Mallory Libal, Corsicana FFA.
Market Goat Grand Champion was Kylie McCaleb, Mildred FFA. Reserve Champion: Brooklyn Beckett, Rice FFA.
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun in print and online for results from Thursday’s Market Steer Show and see full sale results in our Youth Expo Roundup section following the sale.
