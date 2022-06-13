Carol Dawson’s art is on display through Aug. 16 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery at 119 W. Sixth Ave.
Born and raised in Corsicana, Dawson has always found her own deep roots there to be a rich source of ongoing inspiration—from its gardens and countryside to its diverse cultures and fascinating shared histories. After studying English Literature and Anthropology at The University of Texas in Austin, she went on to launch her writing career, live abroad in Europe and New Zealand, and formally train under the tutelage of painters Ray Vinella and John Koenig in Taos, New Mexico. She is the author of four critically acclaimed novels and two non-fiction books. In addition, she has published numerous articles in national magazines, while simultaneously exhibiting her watercolors in galleries and shows in New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. She has also served as the official Writer-in-Residence and Visiting Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at The College of Santa Fe, and continues to instruct writing workshops and classes.
In her art practice, Carol Dawson aims to transform the perception of commonplace natural scenes into one of new wonder. She invites the viewer to see how a small piece of our everyday lives is filled with detail and life, by turning the micro into macro. To achieve this, she employs birds as well as botanicals as her subjects, depicting the birds on a human-like scale, or presenting a tiny section of a garden as a giant jungle of flowers, roots, and soil—a bug’s-eye view containing a whole world. As iconic as birds have been throughout human cultural development--occupying an archetypal place in our psyches—they are often seen as small, distant creatures, forever flitting beyond reach. In Dawson’s work, they confront the viewer eye-to-eye, ensuring a new consideration. Dawson hopes that the viewer will perhaps feel as if he or she is facing an equal--a bird meeting another bird on its own ground--and remember that the conservation of this dwindling population is of primary importance to us.
Dawson has been focusing on watercolor for 35 years. Her visual work is represented in public and private collections across the country.
