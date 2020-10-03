A historic badge that once belonged to L.W. Cole, who served as Corsicana City Marshal from 1899 to 1901, has made its way back to town and will permanently be housed in the Peace Officers Museum at Pioneer Village.
Local attorney Clay Beard and his wife Tammy owned the piece in their private collection and saw a post by Corsicana Police Officer David Nazar that the Navarro County Historical Society was looking for local law enforcement items to display in its Peace Officers Museum, which is currently under renovation.
The donation was accepted Thursday afternoon by members of the Navarro County Historical Society at Pioneer Village.
Beard talked about how he acquired the piece of local law enforcement history.
“Tammy and I went to an auction in New Braunfels of a badge collection of a man named Donald Yena,” Clay said. “I was looking for a Texas Ranger badge, which I did not find. I saw the City Marshal badge from Corsicana, I knew I couldn’t go home without it. I’ve always had it in the back of my mind it belonged with the Historical Society. When I saw David’s post about Pioneer Village looking for badge, I thought this was my opportunity to donate it and let the people of Navarro County enjoy it.”
Former Navarro County Sheriff Les Cotten said he knew about the badge and had long been trying to acquire it.
“Several years ago, I talked to the previous owner,” Cotten said. “He told me he had just bought it and didn’t want to sell it. I’m glad Clay acquired the badge and brought it back to Corsicana where it belongs.”
Navarro County Historical Society President Bruce McManus said much work has been done to save and improve the Peace Officers Museum.
“The building itself was in very bad repair, there was mold in the ceiling, the roof was leaking horribly and the foundation had sunk four feet in the back so we had to jack up the whole building,” he said. “It took a grant from the Navarro Community Foundation to get that done. It’s taken a while to get to the artifact portion of the museum.”
McManus credited the late Bobby Fluker as instrumental in starting the museum.
“It means a lot to us that are able to fix it back up,” he said. “Especially during this time when some people are anti-law enforcement.”
Officer Nazar said he volunteered at museums while he was in the Navy and met Pioneer Village curator Deb Miller after he brought his interest of history to Corsicana. His job as a police officer allowed him access to some other local law enforcement artifacts and he has been helping with the exhibit ever since.
An important piece of history since the 1970s, the Peace Officers Museum had been an attraction that brought visitors to revel in the old west and read about gangsters Bonnie and Clyde.
Two years ago, it became apparent that there were problems with the structure of the building and existing exhibits. The decision was made to close the museum to the public, it was time for update and renovations. Courtesy of a grant and much hard work, the building has been repaired and updated, but there is still need for new displays and information.
Once the museum reopens, that main focus will be Navarro County history. It starts in 1846 with the first sheriff. The museum will cover the police, outlaw, a feud and of course, Bonnie and Clyde.
“Pioneer Village and the Navarro County Historical Society would like to thank Tammy and Clay Beard for their generous gift,” Miller said. “We are thrilled to have the Beard’s support. It is through their donation, as well as others, that we will be able to accomplish reopening the museum with quality artifacts and information.”
The Peace Officers Museum is still in need of Navarro County historical items and monetary donations. If you have anything you would like to donate, please contact curator Deb Miller at 903-654-4846 or drop by 912 W. Park Ave. You can also contact former sheriff Les Cotten at 903-872-2616 or 903-654-0140 or Navarro County Historical Society President Bruce McManus at 903-714-1470.
