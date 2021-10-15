Corsicana native Darline Allen Morgan recently wrote and published her second book, A Matter of Trust, part of The True Love Series.
Morgan, who writes under the name Bertrice Woods, grew up in Corsicana and graduated Corsicana High School in 1974. She has spent many years in the Dallas Metroplex where she lives with husband, Gary Morgan.
“I chose my pen name in honor of my maternal grandmother Roberta Woodard Bailey,” she stated. “I took the Bert from Roberta and the Woods from Woodard, which was her maiden name, and I came up with Bertrice Woods.”
Attending college in her later years, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in social work and a Master of Science degree in counseling from The University at Texas-Commerce in Commerce.
Her novels focus on the African American romance genre, described as sweet, contemporary love stories that give hopes and dreams to those who still believe in everlasting love.
“I am a wife, mother, grandmother and a God fearing woman of God,” she stated. “My motto: Reading is knowledge, knowledge is power. Know God know power; No God, no power!”
The first book of the series, Dakota's Angel, was written in 2014 and has been republished with a new cover. The third book, “In Estelle's World” is currently in the making and should be out in the spring of 2022.
Her new book is dedicated to her children: Jeramy, Timothy, Roderick (RP), Jazz and Jasmine, and in loving memory of her mother and father: Cora Pearl Allen and Doyle Allen Jr., grandparents: Roberta Bailey and Timothy Bailey Sr., and sister, Arnetta Johnson.
Dakota's Angel received great reviews from Hollywood Book Review, and was awarded a Star of Excellence, a special seal given to books of exceptional merit.
“Author Bertrice Woods has created magic in this book,” stated reviewer Lily Amanda. “From her vivid settings and clever descriptions, she does not disappoint.”
Her books are available online and on her website, www.bertricewoods.com
