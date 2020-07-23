The Wortham Police Department is attempting to locate Jeffry Allyn Lockhart (Cansler), reported missing July 14. Lockhart was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. July 9 near the north bound 201 mile marker on IH-45 in Freestone County.
Lockhart is 52-years-old with blue eyes, five feet, 11 inches, 225 pounds and bald with a goatee. He was reportedly wearing camo shorts, and a white tank top.
He is currently entered as a missing person in the national database. If anyone has seen him or has information of his whereabouts, please contact the Wortham Police Department during regular business hours at 254-765-3319, or the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at 903-389-3236.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.