Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
Trade Days Market Events March through October are held outdoors, and for November through December, things move indoors for a Holiday Market. The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
Nov. 6
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Bethel AME Church, 101 N. Fourth St., will host Morning Worship. Pastor Bob Uzzel will preach from Habakkuk 3:19: "To the Chief Singer on My Stringed Instruments." The public is invited.
Nov. 8
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the meeting will be John Dawley, Coordinator of the John Deere-Navarro College Tech Program.
Corsicana Rainbow Girls and Pledges Masonic Youth will have an Informational Meeting for interested girls (ages 7-20) and their parents at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge, 201 N. 15th St. in Corsicana, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Refreshments will be served.
Nov. 9
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association will host a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 618 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. Poodle Skirts, Bobby Socks, & Pony Tails (oldies music) by Lloyd Hickerson. Call 903-874-5792 before noon Nov. 7 for reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
All are invited to celebrate Veterans Day with Deb & Fred’s Frankfurter Festivities at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Enjoy hotdogs and everything that goes with it. Special guest speaker Jim Greene. Held at the Senior Activity Center 919 W. Park Ave. For more information contact Deb Miller, Pioneer Village 903-654-4846 or Fred Biltz Senior Activity Center 903-654-4980.
Nov. 10
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the 100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. David Thorpe and Sonya Schöenberger (Berlin, Germany) will share work created while at the Residency. Thorpe will showcase their progress in large-scale drawings and watercolors, as well as share a sound work project involving field recordings. Schöenberger will discuss her work in oral histories and documentary writing. 5 to 6 p.m. Meet, mingle, shop, presentations from 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 11
Navarro College invites the community to join in celebrating and honoring area veterans at noon Friday, Nov. 11 at the Cook Education Center at 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana. RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 1 to marketing@navarrocollege.edu or call 903-875-7337.
Nov. 12
The Navarro County Genealogical Society will be having a meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Corsicana library. Dr. Robert Uzzel, Pastor at Bethel African Methodist Espiscopal Church, will be the speaker. He will be talking about his book "Blind Lemon Jefferson." There will also be a show and tell time when guests can tell about a treasured heirloom received from family. Everyone is welcome.
Nov. 16
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association will host a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16, 618 W Third St., Corsicana. The Mayflower Sails Again by Gelene Simpson of Colonial Dames
Call 903-874-5791 before noon Nov. 14 for reservations. Lunch is $20 payable at the door.
Nov. 18
The Corsicana Newcomers Club will meet at Kinsloe House at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 for a luncheon meeting. Guest speaker will be Deb Miller from Pioneer Village. To RSVP for the luncheon or more information on the Newcomers please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.
Nov. 22
First Methodist Church will host its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Methodist Women are offering their traditional turkey spaghetti lunches for dine-in and take-out, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Everyone in the community is welcome. Phone lines will be open for take-out orders, 903 874-5657. Curbside delivery and delivery for 10 or more orders will be available.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29, and every Tuesday, to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 North Commerce Street in historic Downtown Corsicana.
Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Kerens Ex Student Association building in downtown Kerens. Come visit with Santa, play games and make Christmas crafts. $10 per child with a discount for three or more children. Adult free when accompanying a child. Breakfast casserole, fruit, muffins and other breakfast food. All proceeds go to scholarships for Kerens ISD.
Dec. 4
Kerens ex-Student Association is having a Celebration of Christmas Tables Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1:39 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kerens ExStudent Association building in downtown Kerens. Tables still available for purchase at $20. Admission is $5 to view the decorated tables. Refreshments will be served. All monies will go for scholarships of students in Kerens ISD. Anyone needing additional information, please contact Barbara Latta, 903-875-4374, Sue Armstrong, 214-232-2192, Judy Goodwin, 903-467-4483.
