Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
Trade Days Market Events March through October are held outdoors, and for November through December, things move indoors for a Holiday Market. The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
Oct. 30
Westside Baptist Church will host an evening of southern gospel music and fellowship featuring the X-alt Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1522 N. 24th St. in Corsicana. Hear the joyful songs as Jason Laule, Marty McKee, Eric Garrett and Steve Bell. The X-alt Quartet has received "Group of the Year Award" form the Gospel Music Association. They have performed in Branson, for the Texas Rangers, for the Fort Worth Blue Sox and many churches and events throughout Texas. A southern-style fellowship will follow. A nursery will be provided. For more information please call 903-874-4640.
Nov. 1
Rice High School will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Rice High School gym.
Register online at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/135073
For more information, contact Stacie Lane at 903-326-4502.
Nov. 2
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association will host a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 2, 618 W. Third St., Corsicana. Mobility Matters – Self Revolution Yoga by Melinda Grace. Call 903-874-5791 before noon Oct. 31 for reservations. Lunch is $20 payable at the door.
Nov. 3
Navarro College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Student Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134909
For more information, call Rolando Martinez at 903-875-7545.
You are invited to the Navarro Council of the Arts and the Corsicana Art League Opening Reception of “The Magic of Christmas” Art Show 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at The Warehouse Gallery, 919 W. Sixth, Corsicana. An exhibit of small works that are perfect for gift giving and collecting.
Nov. 8
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the meeting will be John Dawley, Coordinator of the John Deere-Navarro College Tech Program.
Nov. 9
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association will host a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 618 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. Poodle Skirts, Bobby Socks, & Pony Tails (oldies music) by Lloyd Hickerson. Call 903-874-5792 before noon Nov. 7 for reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
Nov. 10
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the 100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. David Thorpe and Sonya Schöenberger (Berlin, Germany) will share work created while at the Residency. Thorpe will showcase their progress in large-scale drawings and watercolors, as well as share a sound work project involving field recordings. Schöenberger will discuss her work in oral histories and documentary writing. 5 to 6 p.m. Meet, mingle, shop, presentations from 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 11
Navarro College invites the community to join in celebrating and honoring area veterans at noon Friday, Nov. 11 at the Cook Education Center at 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 1 to marketing@navarrocollege.edu or call 903-875-7337.
Nov. 16
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association will host a lunch meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16, 618 W Third St., Corsicana. The Mayflower Sails Again by Gelene Simpson of Colonial Dames
Call 903-874-5791 before noon Nov. 14 for reservations. Lunch is $20 payable at the door.
Nov. 22
First Methodist Church will host its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Methodist Women are offering their traditional turkey spaghetti lunches for dine-in and take-out, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Everyone in the community is welcome. Phone lines will be open for take-out orders, 903 874-5657. Curbside delivery and delivery for 10 or more orders will be available.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29, and every Tuesday, to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 North Commerce Street in historic Downtown Corsicana.
