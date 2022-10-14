Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
Oct. 3 through 28
Navarro Council of the Arts and the Piece makers Quilt Guild are sponsoring the 41st Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 through 28 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery. Visit www.thewlac.com for more information.
Oct. 15
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
Start your visit to the Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Kerens Ex-Student Association Building in downtown Kerens. Proceeds benefiting scholarships for Kerens ISD students.
Then the 18th annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens kicks off at 10 a.m. with National Anthem and fly over by Coyote Squadron of Corsicana. Live music through out the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a street concert from 6 to 9 p.m. (dancing allowed). Arts & craft booths, quilt show, photo contest, lots of food, chill cook-off and antique tractor show are just a sample of all the fun activities. A gorgeous quilt made for the festival is being raffled with tickets $5 each. All festival proceeds go to Friends of the Kerens Library.
Oct. 16
Bethel AME Church, 101 N. Fourth St., will host Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Pastor Bob Uzzel will speak on "The Wounded Healer." His text will be Isaiah 53:1-12. The public is invited.
Oct. 19
The Kinsloe House program and wine tasting, “Blending Texas Wines with Italian Tradision” is presented by Cassaro Winery owner John Matthews from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 19. Members, guests and visitors will be treated to a trio of wines and hear how John and Jill Matthews brought a Tuscan wine tasing experience to the DFW Metroplex with their two tasting room locations, Ovilla and Downtown Corsicana. Reservations are required for all Kinsloe luncheons by Monday at noon by calling 903-874-5791 and this week by Oct. 17. Elegantly presented luncheon is $20; program is complimentary. John will also have on sale a sampling of his seven published books he wrote during and after his two decades as a law enforcement officer. Kinsloe House is located at 618 W. Third Ave.
Oct. 22
The Chattanooga Glass Company plant reunion is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Mildred City Hall/Fire Department located at 5415 FM 637 (Camp Wanica Road). There will an auction, door prizes and a fish fry with all the trimmings for $13 a plate. The event is for all spouses and widows from 1956 until the closing of the plant. For more information, call Herman Marr at 903-22-2190 or call Danny Combs at 903-396-2590.
Corsicana Rainbow Girls Masonic Youth will have a Trunk or Treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Corsicana Masonic Lodge at 201 N. 15th St. There will also be games and prizes!
Oct. 25
Navarro County Republican Women will host its lunch program at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Republican Party headquarters in downtown Corsicana at 111 W. Third Ave. Speaker City Councilman Chris Woolsey will discuss “How You Can Impact Your Taxes.” Donation of $10 is suggested. All are welcome. Please RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 N. Commerce St. in historic Downtown Corsicana.
