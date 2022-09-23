Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
Sept. 24
Faith Lutheran Church will have their Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be a Bake Sale as well as a New & Used Sale, kitchen items, Christmas items, toys and tools and much more. Please come for some delicious cookies, pies and cakes. Located at 3824 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana next to the Navarro County Co-op.
Sept. 25
Everyone is invited to Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Bethel AME Church, 101 N. Fourth St. Pastor Bob Uzzel will preach on "Feast of Trumpets 2022." The text will be Leviticus 23:23-25.
Sept. 27
Navarro County Republican Women will be having their lunch meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana. The meeting starts at 11:40 a.m. with social and lunch ($10 by donation). The event features the 58 minute film “Grid Down, Power Up” hosted by Sen. Bob Hall. All are welcome. Please RSVP per invitation on NCRW Facebook page invitation or by phone, 903-345-9271.
Oct. 4
The Corsicana Police Department invites the community to National Night Out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in front of City Hall and will feature free hot dogs and music by Byron Haynie. The event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 3 through 28
Navarro Council of the Arts and the Piece makers Quilt Guild are sponsoring the 41st Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 through 28 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery. Visit www.thewlac.com for more information.
Oct. 8
A bake sale fundraiser for Frost Heritage Center Museum is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 116 N. Garitty St. in Frost. City-wide Garage Sales all over Frost the same day!
Oct. 11
Join Margins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 to read and explore author Anna Badken's latest book, Bright Unbearable Reality, an essay collection. The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 N. Commerce St. in historic Downtown Corsicana.
Oct. 14
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
The 18th annual Cotton Harvest Festival kicks off from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 with local restaurants selling awesome food on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens. Please come enjoy great food and listen to live music while dining. A preview of the fun activities planned for the next day, Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Cotton Harvest Festival.
Oct. 15
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
Start your visit to the Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Kerens Ex-Student Association Building in downtown Kerens. Proceeds benefiting scholarships for Kerens ISD students.
Then the 18th annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens kicks off at 10 a.m. with National Anthem and fly over by Coyote Squadron of Corsicana. Live music through out the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a street concert from 6 to 9 p.m. (dancing allowed). Arts & craft booths, quilt show, photo contest, lots of food, chill cook-off and antique tractor show are just a sample of all the fun activities. A gorgeous quilt made for the festival is being raffled with tickets $5 each. All festival proceeds go to Friends of the Kerens Library.
Oct. 22
Casino Night benefiting the Hull Creative Arts Foundation scholarships for Navarro County students begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4021 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana. Doors open 6 p.m., casino games from 6:30 to 10 p.m. $50 per person. Cash bar available and Halloween costumes welcome. For more information, email hullcreativearts@yahoo.com or visit www.hullcreativearts.com
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 N. Commerce St. in historic Downtown Corsicana.
