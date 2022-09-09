Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
Sept. 10
Navarro County Genealogy Society
The Navarro County Genealogy Society will host a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Corsicana Library. The public is invited. The speaker will be Ron Maxfield the builder of miniature buildings of Corsicana. He will have one of his miniatures with him so you can hear history and look at it. If you have ever seen one of Ron's works of art you will want to see and hear about this one. If you haven't been to one of Ron's programs, come to this one and we are sure you will be glad you did.
Sept. 11
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 409 N. Third St. in Corsicana, will present “House of Bread,” the 37th Appreciation of Pastor Dairy G. Johnson, Sr. and First Lady Ellender P. Johnson, at 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The theme will be “The Servant, His Message" Jeremiah 3:15
Sept. 22
The Corsicana Newcomers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept., 22 at Kinsloe House. The luncheon meeting will feature Thomas Burns from the Corsicana YMCA. To RSVP for the luncheon or for more information on the Newcomers Club, please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.
Sept. 27
Navarro County Republican Women will be having their lunch meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana. The meeting starts at 11:40 a.m. with social and lunch ($10 by donation). The event features the 58 minute film “Grid Down, Power Up” hosted by Sen. Bob Hall. All are welcome. Please RSVP per invitation on NCRW Facebook page invitation or by phone, 903-345-9271.
Oct. 14
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
The 18th annual Cotton Harvest Festival kicks off from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 with local restaurants selling awesome food on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens. Please come enjoy great food and listen to live music while dining. A preview of the fun activities planned for the next day, Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Cotton Harvest Festival.
Oct. 15
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
Start your visit to the Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Kerens Ex-Student Association Building in downtown Kerens. Proceeds benefiting scholarships for Kerens ISD students.
Then the 18th annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival on the historic brick streets in downtown Kerens kicks off at 10 a.m. with National Anthem and fly over by Coyote Squadron of Corsicana. Live music through out the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a street concert from 6 to 9 p.m. (dancing allowed). Arts & craft booths, quilt show, photo contest, lots of food, chill cook-off and antique tractor show are just a sample of all the fun activities. A gorgeous quilt made for the festival is being raffled with tickets $5 each. All festival proceeds go to Friends of the Kerens Library.
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
