Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
Oct. 3 through 28
Navarro Council of the Arts and the Piece makers Quilt Guild are sponsoring the 41st Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 through 28 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery. Visit www.thewlac.com for more information.
Oct. 25
Navarro County Republican Women will host its lunch program at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Republican Party headquarters in downtown Corsicana at 111 W. Third Ave. Speaker City Councilman Chris Woolsey will discuss “How You Can Impact Your Taxes.” Donation of $10 is suggested. All are welcome. Please RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Oct. 27
The Corsicana Newcomers Club will meet at Kinsloe House at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The luncheon meeting will feature special guest Eric Myers from the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. To RSVP for the meeting or for more information on the Newcomers Club, please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.
Nov. 1
Rice High School will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Rice High School gym.
Register online at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/135073
For more information, contact Stacie Lane at 903-326-4502.
Nov. 3
Navarro College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Student Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134909
For more information, call Rolando Martinez at 903-875-7545.
You are invited to the Navarro Council of the Arts and the Corsicana Art League Opening Reception of “The Magic of Christmas” Art Show 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at The Warehouse Gallery, 919 W. Sixth, Corsicana. An exhibit of small works that are perfect for gift giving and collecting.
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 11
Navarro College invites the community to join in celebrating and honoring area veterans at noon Friday, Nov. 11 at the Cook Education Center at 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 1 to marketing@navarrocollege.edu or call 903-875-7337.
Nov. 22
First Methodist Church will host its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Methodist Women are offering their traditional turkey spaghetti lunches for dine-in and take-out, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Everyone in the community is welcome. Phone lines will be open for take-out orders, 903 874-5657. Curbside delivery and delivery for 10 or more orders will be available.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 N. Commerce St. in historic Downtown Corsicana.
