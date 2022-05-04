Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
May 5
St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, May 5 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “corsicana.”
May 10
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 1191 will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana 11 a.m until 1 p.m Tuesday, May 10. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker will be Capt. Dan Summerall, U.S. Navy, Retired, who will describe life aboard an aircraft carrier. Capt. Summerall, a native of Corsicana, is a veteran of 26 years of U.S. Navy service, mostly flying from the decks of aircraft carriers in the Pacific. Capt. Summerall continues to be active in aviation, currently serving as Operations Officer for the local Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force headquartered in Corsicana.
May 11
Kinsloe House presents Chilton Music Studio’s Piano Performance, featuring youth and adult student performances during the luncheon. Ellysa Crouch and Elle Kintz will perform solos, with other performances by Elle Hintz and Hillary Zhang, and instructor Noelle Chilton and Barbara Hartley. The public is invited to attend with advance reservations by May 9 at 12 noon by calling 903-874-5791. Plated lunches are $20. 618 West Third Avenue, Corsicana.
May 14
Catholic Daughters of the Americas is having a Drive Thru Crawfish Boil from 5 to 7 p.m. May 14 in the Catholic Church parking lot at 3000 W. Hwy 22. in Corsicana. Tickets are $10 per plate.
May 15
Hopewell Cemetery Association will meet at 11 a.m. May 15 at the cemetery with a memorial program and business meeting. If inclement weather, they will meet at the Navarro City Hall. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. If you cannot attend, donations may be sent to Rosellan Richards 9300 SE CR 2150, Corsicana, Texas 75109.
May 17
Navarro County Republican Women’s luncheon meeting will be from 11:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 The program will be a demonstration/talk by “Patriot Paws.” It is an organization in Rockwall that trains service dogs to be the best friend to our veterans needing assistance. It is one of the club's charities. Lunch is $10 as a donation. The club is located at 111 W. Third Ave., downtown Corsicana. All are welcome. Call 903-345-9271 for more information.
May 21
Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host their famous Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo night from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21 at James L. Collins School. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 12 and under are $7.50. Ticket includes one Bingo card.
May 28
Kerens Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, catfish lunch at 11 a.m.
May 30
Memorial Day Program at Kerens Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Grand Opening of Kerens Veterans Military Museum after program
June 1
Catherine Johnson and Sheila Herod On Stage, a musical review and comedic monologue with surprise characters presented during Kinsloe House’s regular luncheon. $20, members and public. Reservations by May 30 at noon by calling the Kinsloe House, 903-874-5791.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
