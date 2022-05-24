Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
May 26
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas will host a recurring Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 321 N. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Riley Bland at 903-641-4579.
May 28
Kerens Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, catfish lunch at 11 a.m.
Hubbard Memorial Day weekend events May 28-30. Festivities will get underway Saturday morning with the Hubbard FFA serving breakfast burritos at the Hubbard City Civic Center in downtown Hubbard at 300 Magnolia Avenue. The rodeo will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday night it will start at 7 p.m. The Mooney Holloway Arena is located on Highway 31 East. The traditional patriotic downtown parade will get underway 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. For more information, contact the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce Office at 254-576-2521.
May 30
Memorial Day Program at Kerens Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Grand Opening of Kerens Veterans Military Museum after program.
June 1
Catherine Johnson and Sheila Herod On Stage, a musical review and comedic monologue with surprise characters presented during Kinsloe House’s regular luncheon. $20, members and public. Reservations by May 30 at noon by calling the Kinsloe House, 903-874-5791.
June 7
Navarro Regional Hospital will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 in the hospital parking lot with the Carter BloodCare bus. As a thank you, donors will receive a t-shirt. To sign up for a time slot, email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
June 11
Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering, theme: GRACE - II Corinthians 12:9, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana June 11. Early Registration $12 per person must be received no later than May 20; $15 at the door or after May 20. Headline Speaker: Stacie Bostic; Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, Mellissa Mendoza. Contact them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, or phone (leave message) 903-875-9706.
Midway Cemetery and Church will host its annual Memorial services Sunday, June 12. Church service will begin at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a short business meeting. Lunch will begin after the meeting in the picnic area. Please bring food, drinks and associated picnic supplies for your own family. If you will not be attending the Memorial gathering, but would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds, please send your donation to Midway Cemetery Association, c/o Michael Goodman, 1580 County Road 243, Bay City, TX 77414.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
June 16
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Infant/Child CPR Day at Corsicana Fire Rescue Station #1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
June 30
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Safe Sleep Day at Grace Community Church 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 14
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Internet Safety Day at Grace Community Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
