Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
June 10
H-E-B invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating at the Carter BloodCare drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. The blood drive takes place at 201 S. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Brisa C. at 903-874-4778. Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last. Residents also can secure a spot at the blood drive by either calling 800-366-2834 or visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab.
June 11
Eureka Masonic Lodge invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The blood drive takes place at 8545 S. Highway 287 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Jacob Rash at 903-875-4443. Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last. Residents also can secure a spot at the blood drive by either calling 800-366-2834 or visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab.
Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering, theme: GRACE - II Corinthians 12:9, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana June 11. Early Registration $12 per person must be received no later than May 20; $15 at the door or after May 20. Headline Speaker: Stacie Bostic; Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, Mellissa Mendoza. Contact them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, or phone (leave message) 903-875-9706.
There will be a meeting of the Navarro County Genealogical Society at 10 a.m. June 11 at the Corsicana Library. Special guest Ron Maxfield will host the program. He will be speaking about the Opera House's of Corsicana and will have one of his miniatures to view. Everyone is invited.
June 12
Midway Cemetery and Church will host its annual Memorial services Sunday, June 12. Church service will begin at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a short business meeting. Lunch will begin after the meeting in the picnic area. Please bring food, drinks and associated picnic supplies for your own family. If you will not be attending the Memorial gathering, but would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds, please send your donation to Midway Cemetery Association, c/o Michael Goodman, 1580 County Road 243, Bay City, TX 77414.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at Bubba’s BBQ in Ennis Tuesday, June 14 from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be David Casarez, Program Manager in the Parks Dept. with the City of Ennis. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
June 16
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Infant/Child CPR Day at Corsicana Fire Rescue Station #1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
June 21
The Jose Antonio Navarro Chapter of The Daughters of The Republic of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Pioneer Village, 912 W. Park Ave. If your ancestor came to Texas prior to Feb. 19, 1846 you could be eligible to become a member. Visitors welcome. For more information, call Ines Waggoner, President, at 903-872-1540.
June 30
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Safe Sleep Day at Grace Community Church 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 14
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Internet Safety Day at Grace Community Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
Nov. 10
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday. Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
