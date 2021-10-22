Local Beat
Oct. 23
Friends of Library host Book Sale
Friends of the Corsicana Public Library Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Nancy Robert's Room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street, Corsicana.
Oct. 24
Annual Youth Day
The New Bethel Baptist Church on FM 709 in Goodlow invites you to join them for their Annual Youth Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 with guest speaker Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. Pastor of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Corsicana. For more information call 903-396-7437.
Youth Sunday
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Ave. Baptist Church on 125 S. 5th St. invites you to join Youth Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. featuring 'The Praising Puppets.' For more information call 903-874-4873.
Oct. 26
Republican Women welcome guest speaker
The next meeting of the Navarro County Republican Women will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at the Republican Headquarters, located at 111-B West Third Avenue, in downtown Corsicana. Social time and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting and program to begin promptly at noon. Guest speaker is Jonathon Dunne, His topic is: Reclaiming America’s Narrative.” It seems to take non-Americans to appreciate/love America and her history, for they know our blessings. Make your lunch reservations by Saturday, Oct. 23, with Janice Barlow at 903-345-9271 or E-mail janbarlow@aol.com, or NCRW Facebook message; Lunch is $10 at the door. The organization is open to all Republican women of Navarro County. Everyone who is interested is invited to attend the meeting and learn more about the Republican women’s organization.
Oct. 28
Corsicana Main Street presents Boo on the Block
Corsicana Main Street and Parks and Rec are hosting Boo on the Block, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 in downtown Corsicana. Local businesses will offer trick or treating all around downtown where kids can pick up their Boo Maps from the Boo Headquarters on Beaton between Fifth Avenue and Collin Street. The Parks department will sponsor the Haunted Hayride through downtown alleys with help from the Navarro College softball team. Other festivities include face painting, a balloon artist, pictures in Pocket Park by Memories by Melissa, and more. The Corsicana Fire and Rescue and Corsicana Police Department will also take part in the event with games and activities on Beaton Street.
Oct. 30
Chattanooga Glass Company plant reunion
The Chattanooga Glass Company Corsicana plant reunion is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Mildred City Hall/Fire Department located at 5415 FM 637 (Camp Wanica Road). A fish fry with all the trimmings starts at 4 p.m. for $13 per plate. Auction and door prizes to follow. The event is for all employees, spouses and widows from 1956 until the closing of the plant. Directions from Corsicana: go past Lake Halbert on 287 one and a half miles and turn left on FM 637. The City Hall will be three miles on the right. For more information, call: Herman Marr at 903-229-2190 or Richard Rash at 903-654-2196.
Sixth Avenue Baptist hosts fall festival
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church on 125 S. Fifth St. invites you to join their fall festival, 'A day of Celebration,' from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. All are welcome to this free event. Trunks of Treats will be available with free food and drinks, soda toss, sack races, volleyball, basketball, gospel music and more! For more information call 903-874-4873.
Nov. 6
Book signing at Palace
Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 7
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season
The Salvation Army of Corsicana is hosting its Rock the Red Kettle kickoff at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 via its Facebook page featuring local artists Veronica Reyes and Courtney Prater. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana for more details.
