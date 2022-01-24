Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Navarro County Republican Women to meet the candidates
Navarro County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. The guest speaker is Sheriff Elmer Tanner. Also the candidates running for local office in the upcoming election. There are 14 running with opponents.
Lunch with suggested $10 donation. All are welcome. RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Navarro County hosts Political Candidate Forum
The Republican Party of Navarro County is set to host a Political Candidate Forum Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Corsicana Opry at 215 E. Fifth Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., program starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit navgop.org for more information.
Brick Street Realty ribbon cutting
Join the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates the ribbon cutting of Brick Street Realty at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with light refreshments to follow at 423 N. Main St. This event is free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
NARFE hosts monthly meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will host its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 8 at Sirloin Stockade at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the meeting will be Thomas Burns, CEO of the Corsicana YMCA. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, this is the premier membership and community banquet of the year set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Cook Education Center. Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year are presented. Sponsorships are still available. Admission is $65 per person or $650 for a table of eight. For more details about this event, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 100 West Third Avenue, featuring the work created in the residency this winter by artists Linus Lohmann from Seydisfjördur, Iceland, and Olivia DiVecchia from Brooklyn, New York along with Paris, France-based Céline Leroy, a literary translator. Meet the residents to see and discuss their work. Refreshments. Free to the public. Entrance on Beaton Street. www.corsicanaresidency.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.