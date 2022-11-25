Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
Trade Days Market Events March through October are held outdoors, and for November through December, things move indoors for a Holiday Market. The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 29
Join Margins at 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29, and every Tuesday, to read and explore author Tatiana Ryckman's hauntingly frank book, I Don't Think Of You (Until I Do). The book can be purchased during Storefront's open hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP to alysia@corsicanaresidency.org. Storefront is at 203 North Commerce Street in historic Downtown Corsicana.
Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Kerens Ex Student Association building in downtown Kerens. Come visit with Santa, play games and make Christmas crafts. $10 per child with a discount for three or more children. Adult free when accompanying a child. Breakfast casserole, fruit, muffins and other breakfast food. All proceeds go to scholarships for Kerens ISD.
A two hour seminar, “Surviving the Holidays,” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Highpoint Church Saturday, Dec. 3 for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Highpoint Church, formerly Memorial Baptist Church, is located across from Corsicana High School and next to Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.
WoodmenLife Chapter 5 will have its meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Navarro College Bulldog Room. All members, their families and guests are cordially invited for a dinner and a business meeting. It is absolutley necessary to RSVP by Dec. 3. Please call Ron Buckley 903-654-0563 or text Kathy McCracken at 903-654-8929 to RSVP.
Dec. 4
Kerens ex-Student Association is having a Celebration of Christmas Tables Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1:39 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kerens ExStudent Association building in downtown Kerens. Tables still available for purchase at $20. Admission is $5 to view the decorated tables. Refreshments will be served. All monies will go for scholarships of students in Kerens ISD. Anyone needing additional information, please contact Barbara Latta, 903-875-4374, Sue Armstrong, 214-232-2192, Judy Goodwin, 903-467-4483.
Dec. 10
Eureka Masonic Lodge will host a blood drive in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8545 S Hwy 287 in Corsicana. Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136232, or contact Jacob Rash at 903-875-4443.
Dec. 16
H-E-B will host a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at 201 S. 15th St. in Corsicana.
Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/127677, or call Brisa at 903-874-4778.
Dec. 17
Holiday Markets at the I.O.O.F. Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Dec. 19
A blood drive is planned at the YMCA from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Multipurpose Room at 400 Oaklawn in Corsicana.
Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/131598, or call 903-872-2412.
