Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
March 1
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House is hosting a lunch program Wednesday, March 1 titled “Real Ireland & the Many Texas Connections” by Rachel Gaffney at 618 W. Third Street, in Corsicana.
Call 903-874-5791 before noon Monday to make reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
March 2
Pioneer Village is hosting a Texas Independence Day Celebration from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. There will be an historical reenactment with the reading of the Texas Declaration of Independence from 1836 Washington-on-the-Brazos at 12:15 p.m, Texas history, food and music. FREE to public. City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department Pioneer Village at 912 W. Park Ave. Corsicana. For further information call 903-654-4846
March 8
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House at 618 W. Third Street in Corsicana, is hosting a lunch program Wednesday, March 8, titled “Reflections” by Joe Brooks. Call 903-874-5791 before noon Monday, March 6 to make reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
March 11
The Navarro County Genealogical Society will be having a meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, in the Roberts room at the Corsicana Library. We invite everyone that wants to learn about history, and who our kinfolks might be, to attend. Lynette Graham from Pursley will be bringing our program. Telling us about a lady from Canada who fought in the Civil War. You will want to come and hear this unique story.
March 15
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House at 618 W. Third Street in Corsicana, is hosting a lunch program Wednesday, March 15, titled “Leprechauns are Magic.” Call 903-874-5791 before noon Monday, March 13 to make reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
March 22
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House presents its “Stepping Into Spring Style Show, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at The Cook Education Center Navarro College, 3100 W. Collin Street. Tickets are $30. For reservations and ticket information call 903-874-5791 before 3/20/23
April 29
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. at 100 West Third Avenue Saturday, April 29. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West in celebration of the city of Corsicana’s year-long 17th anniversary. Storefront will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, with special events during Independent Bookseller Day, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
Dec. 9
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdy, Dec. 9 at 100 West Third Avenue. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West. Storefront will be open from 10am - 4pm, just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, along with holiday merchandise, 203 North Commerce Street @ 5th Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
