Local Beat
Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing:
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
TX-377 Civil Air Patrol
The TX-377 Corsicana Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Squadron headquarters, located at 9000 Navarro Road, Bldg. 4. (C.David Campbell Field - Corsicana Municipal Airport) The Civil Air Patrol is the official Air Force Auxilliary, which provides a variety of programs for youth ages 12 to 18 years of age, focusing on aerospace education, cyber security, emergency services and leadership development. Youth and adults are welcome. For more information, go to: https://tx377.cap.gov or, https://www.facebook.com/CorsicanaThunderchiefsCompositeSquadron
Conservative Society of Navarro County
The Conservative Society of Navarro County meets the second Tuesday of each month. Come eat about 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the back room at Sirloin Stockade at 2508 W. Seventh Avenue in Corsicana. Dates for the rest of the year are: April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sep. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, No meeting in December.
April 22
The 2023 Texas Veterans Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, beginning at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn. The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all Wars and Conflicts. Afghanistan Navy Seal and NASA Chief Astronaut Chris Cassidy will serve as the Grand Marshall. The parade will also honor two Navarro County heroes: Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of our county, Jose Antonio Navarro. Learn more at https://texasveteransparade.org/about.
Eureka Vendor Market hosted by First Baptist Church of Eureka Women’s Ministry from 9:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 8718 S. Hwy 287 Corsicana (in Eureka). Open to the community. Come enjoy the unique vendor booths, food, and fun with us. Support local small businesses, women owned and family owned businesses, and more, in a family oriented atmosphere. Vendors wanted (10 feet by 15 feet) spaces available. Email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com for more info.
April 23
Cassaro Winery is hosting Pairing European Olive Oils with Award-winning Cassaro Wines at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23. $35 per person, tickets available soon on Event Brite.
April 27
The Corsicana Newcomers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Kinsloe House. The program will be a Spring Style Show featuring fashions from several local boutiques. Lunch catered by the Kinsloe House. For reservations, or for more information on the Newcomers Club, please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.
April 27-29
Cassaro Winery at 211 South Beaton will be participating in Derrick Days, starting with the Sip and Stroll Thursday, April 27, Danny Dennie entertaining Friday, April 28 and the Derrick Days Car Show will be in front of the Winery Tasting Room Saturday, April 29.
April 29
Derrick Days, Saturday, April 29 Downtown Corsicana. Since 1976, Derrick Days has been an annual tradition that commemorates Corsicana's rich oil history and its impact on the community’s development. Taking place in downtown Corsicana, the community is invited to join the celebration of Corsicana filled with festivities for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, street dance, food trucks, sip and stroll, carnival, chili cook-off, battle of the bands, shopping, and entertainment. More details at https://www.derrickdays.com.
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. at 100 West Third Avenue Saturday, April 29. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West in celebration of the city of Corsicana’s year-long 17th anniversary. Storefront will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, with special events during Independent Bookseller Day, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
The House of Refuge Church of God in Christ is hosting the gospel singing group Three Men from the East Texas Gin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 409 FM 709 East in Dawson. For tickets and more information, email: puckettd55@gmail.com.
May 1
Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Corsicana will meet on Monday, May 1 at the WestHill Church of Christ building on West Hwy 22. Refreshments and fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. Th May program “Collage Quilts” will be presented by Guild member, Debby Powers.
May 5,6
Oakwood Odyssey, Historically Speaking, seated performance at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Corsicana Public Library. Saturday, May 6, walking tours at Oakwood Cemetery starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues at 15-minute intervals until 7 p.m. Call 903-654-4808 for ticket information. This year we are celebrating 175 years of Corsicana, Historically Speaking. Entities it takes to make a community prosper will be highlighted. Its people, medical, education, religion, government, architect, businesses, and special to Corsicana…oil stories will be brought to life through first-person presentations.
May 6
Dresden Cemetery is having its annual meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, with a memorial program and business meeting (all are welcome), lunch at noon, bring something for you and yours and share if you like. Come join us as we keep the tradition alive, honoring our loved ones, making new friends and reminiscing with all. Hope to see you there. Remember, we need everyone’s support to keep our Cemetery looking nice and being a wonderful place for all to visit. Donations can be sent to: Dresden Cemetery Association, P O Box 67, Blooming Grove, Tx 76626.
May 13
Historical Carriage District Tour, Saturday, May 13 in the Corsicana Carriage District. Tour the grand neighborhood of the Carriage District to view homes built by Corsicana’s earliest city leaders and families, led by the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. The informative afternoon follows Downtown’s monthly Mimosas at the Market, Saturday, May 13.
June 3
Ninth Annual Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering is set for 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., hot breakfast served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at I.O.O.F Event Center 601 N 45th St Corsicana (corner of N. 45th St. and Second Avenue.) The theme will be GROWTH - II Peter 3:18
Early Registration $12 per person (must be received no later than May 10) $15 At the Door or after May 10. Headline Speaker: B.J. Garret, Testimony Speakers: TBA, Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, TBA. Its mission is to bring women of all walks of life together, regardless of church home, denomination, age, or race, for a day of sisterhood, fellowship, and blessings.
Contact us on Facebook, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, phone or text: 903-875-9706 www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference.
June 8 - July 31|
175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, The Warehouse Gallery. The 175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Navarro Council of the Arts, Corsicana Art League and The City of Corsicana, will be on display from June 8-July 31. This exhibit is hosted by The Warehouse Gallery and will be a salon-style show and sale with the theme “175 Years of Corsicana History.” For artists, the entry deadline is May 1st. All work submitted must be available for the show and for sale. A reception and awards presentation will take place on July 8th at the Warehouse Gallery. Find out more: www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com
Dec. 9
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdy, Dec. 9 at 100 West Third Avenue. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West. Storefront will be open from 10am - 4pm, just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, along with holiday merchandise, 203 North Commerce Street @ 5th Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
