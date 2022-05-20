Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
May 20
Pasture Management Workshop Making Big Changes in Producing Quality Forage, Brush and Weed Control May 20 at Navarro County Expo Center. The workshop will award five TDA approved CEUs per workshop. The classes will provide Law & Reg and IPM CEUs along with General hours. Lunch served at each workshop. $50 each Workshop Pay at the door. All classes are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please RSVP: bwpierce2011@gmail.com or 512-354-0018
May 21
Pasture Management Workshop Taking on the Battle of Controlling Feral Hogs and Fire Ants May 21. The workshop will award five TDA approved CEUs per workshop. The classes will provide Law & Reg and IPM CEUs along with General hours. Lunch served at each workshop. $50 each Workshop Pay at the door. All classes are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please RSVP: bwpierce2011@gmail.com or 512-354-0018
May 21
Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host their famous Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo night from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21 at James L. Collins School. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 12 and under are $7.50. Ticket includes one Bingo card.
May 22
At 11 a.m. Sunday May 22, Bethel AME Church, 101 North 4th Street, will have Morning Worship. Pastor Bob Uzzel's message will be entitled "Christ Our Anchor," in recognition of National Maritime Day. His text will be Hebrews 6:19. 2022 Graduates will be honored. Everyone is welcome.
May 26
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas will host a recurring Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 321 N. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Riley Bland at 903-641-4579.
May 28
Kerens Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, catfish lunch at 11 a.m.
Hubbard Memorial Day weekend events May 28-30. Festivities will get underway Saturday morning with the Hubbard FFA serving breakfast burritos at the Hubbard City Civic Center in downtown Hubbard at 300 Magnolia Avenue. The rodeo will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday night it will start at 7 p.m. The Mooney Holloway Arena is located on Highway 31 East. The traditional patriotic downtown parade will get underway 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. For more information, contact the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce Office at 254-576-2521.
May 30
Memorial Day Program at Kerens Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Grand Opening of Kerens Veterans Military Museum after program.
June 1
Catherine Johnson and Sheila Herod On Stage, a musical review and comedic monologue with surprise characters presented during Kinsloe House’s regular luncheon. $20, members and public. Reservations by May 30 at noon by calling the Kinsloe House, 903-874-5791.
June 11
Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering, theme: GRACE - II Corinthians 12:9, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana June 11. Early Registration $12 per person must be received no later than May 20; $15 at the door or after May 20. Headline Speaker: Stacie Bostic; Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, Mellissa Mendoza. Contact them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, or phone (leave message) 903-875-9706.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
June 16
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Infant/Child CPR Day at Corsicana Fire Rescue Station #1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
June 30
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Safe Sleep Day at Grace Community Church 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 14
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Internet Safety Day at Grace Community Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
