Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.