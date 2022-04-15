Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
April 18
Navarro College is hosting a community celebration to honor its award-winning cheerleading team at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18 on the Navarro College campus near the clock tower. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration. The cheerleaders will be there for pictures and autographs.
April 21
United States Congressman District 6 Jake Ellzey and State Senator District 2 Bob Hall will be guest speakers for the eleventh annual “Reagan Day Dinner” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County. It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 E. Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Contributor Reception will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Dress is Cowboy casual and western attire. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby and Cissy Perry.
April 22
Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church at 621 E. 1st Ave. will celebrate the second anniversary of their pastor, Rev. A. D. Franks and wife, First Lady Tonia Franks. On Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. invited guests are Pastor Joseph Brown, Sr. and the First Saint Holland Baptist Church of Buffalo in Texas. On Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. invited guests are Dr. Scottie Fizer, Sr. and God's Way Nehemiah Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
April 29
James L. Collins Catholic will host Pre-K Round Up events from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 29. This is an opportunity for prospective Pre-K families to come and learn more about the JLCCS Pre-K program. Families can sign up through the school’s website.
Community Care Club’s Supersale Donation Drop-Off Day from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. at Southern Oaks Fire Station, 120 Southern Oaks Drive, east of Streetman, west of 488/416 intersection. Call 903-389-7586 for more information.
April 30
Community Care Club’s SuperSale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern Oaks Fire Station, 120 Southern Oaks Drive, 12 miles east of Streetman or four miles west of 488/416 intersection. Awesome auction begins at noon. Call 903-389-7586 for more information.
Derrick Days will be Saturday, April 30 in the downtown Corsicana area. To register as a vendor, for information and history go to www.derrickdays.com.
The City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department is planning a Zydeco Party and Crawfish & Shrimp Boil for Derrick Days, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, located on the southeast corner of Fifth and Main.
May 11
Kinsloe House presents Chilton Music Studio’s Piano Performance, featuring youth and adult student performances during the luncheon. Ellysa Crouch and Elle Kintz will perform solos, with other performances by Elle Hintz and Hillary Zhang, and instructor Noelle Chilton and Barbara Hartley. The public is invited to attend with advance reservations by May 9 at 12 noon by calling 903-874-5791. Plated lunches are $20. 618 West Third Avenue, Corsicana.
May 15
Hopewell Cemetery Association will meet at 11 a.m. May 15 at the cemetery with a memorial program and business meeting. If inclement weather, they will meet at the Navarro City Hall. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. If you cannot attend, donations may be sent to Rosellan Richards 9300 SE CR 2150, Corsicana, Texas 75109.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
