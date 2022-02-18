Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Save the date for the GW Jackson Legacy Park Groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the corner of Fifth and MLK Blvd.
The GW Jackson Multicultural Society and the City of Corsicana are honored to celebrate the groundbreaking in conjunction with Black History Month. A brief ceremony with comments from community leaders will be followed by lunch provided by K&K BBQ and the Society.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to Temple Beth El, 208 S. 15th St.
Friday, Feb. 25
Storefront Salutes Black History Month: Reading, Raffle and Reception 5 – 6:30 p.m.,
203 N. Commerce at Fifth Avenue. Readings by local authors and past residents of 100 West Corsicana Artist and Writers Residency, drawing for an autographed copy of the Jemima Code by Toni Tipton-Martin, refreshments.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 100 West Third Avenue, featuring the work created in the residency this winter by artists Linus Lohmann from Seydisfjördur, Iceland, and Olivia DiVecchia from Brooklyn, New York along with Paris, France-based Céline Leroy, a literary translator. Meet the residents to see and discuss their work. Refreshments. Free to the public. Entrance on Beaton Street. www.corsicanaresidency.org.
March 1-3
Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a Master of Memory Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. March 1 through 3, presented by Lorie Stovall, County Extention Agent for no charge and designed to help older adults understand how memory works, identify ways to improve memory and pinpoint things in everyday life that may affect memory. Topics include: Am I Losing my Mind, Memory Strategies, Nutrition, Medications & Memory, Medical Issues & Exercise for Memory. For more information contact 903-654-3075. To register, call Evelyn Riggs 903-641-9053 by Feb. 25. Faith Lutheran is located at 3824 W. Hwy 22 next to Navarro Co-op.
Saturday, March 12
The Navarro County Genealogy Society will be having a meeting at the Corsicana Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. After a short business meeting, the program will be given by County Judge H.M. Davenport. Come find out why when you strike oil, it can bring disappointment. The public is invited.
Saturday, March 26
The Navarro College Department of Theatre presents a play by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz Based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., and Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dawson Auditorium on the Corsicana Campus.
Donations will be accepted to support the NC Characters’ field trips to see professional and university theatre productions.
This play is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.
