Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Tuesday, March 22
Navarro County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. The meeting will be school board presentations. Lunch with suggested $10 donation. All are welcome, RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Saturday, March 26
The Navarro College Department of Theatre presents a play by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz Based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., and Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dawson Auditorium on the Corsicana Campus.
Donations will be accepted to support the NC Characters’ field trips to see professional and university theatre productions.
This play is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.
April 14
District Attorney Erliegh Willey, author of “A Target On My Back” will be at the KESA building at 102 SW Second St. in downtown Kerens at noon April 14. Copies of the book may be purchased at the event for $20. Sponsored by Friends of the Kerens Library. Tickets are $12 per person. No tickets sold at door. Call the library 903-396-2665 and pay by credit/debit card and tickets will be at the door for you. You may stop by the library at 121 S. Colket in Kerens or purchase from a board member. Tickets will go on sale March 18 until April 8.
