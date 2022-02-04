Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The season to reboot
Believers Outreach Ministries presents “The season to reboot,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana. Guest speaker: Pastor Denice Kinder of By God's Grace Ministry of Palestine. Emcee: Dr TT Pope of Kingdom Purpose Worship Center of Arlington. Host: Pastor Cat of Believers Outreach Ministries. Everyone is welcome to come and receive a word from on high!
Tuesday, Feb. 8
NARFE hosts monthly meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will host its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 8 at Sirloin Stockade at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the meeting will be Thomas Burns, CEO of the Corsicana YMCA. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, this is the premier membership and community banquet of the year set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Cook Education Center. Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year are presented. Sponsorships are still available. Admission is $65 per person or $650 for a table of eight. For more details about this event, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency presents Open Studios from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 100 West Third Avenue, featuring the work created in the residency this winter by artists Linus Lohmann from Seydisfjördur, Iceland, and Olivia DiVecchia from Brooklyn, New York along with Paris, France-based Céline Leroy, a literary translator. Meet the residents to see and discuss their work. Refreshments. Free to the public. Entrance on Beaton Street. www.corsicanaresidency.org.
