Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
March 1-3
Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a Master of Memory Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. March 1 through 3, presented by Lorie Stovall, County Extension Agent for no charge and designed to help older adults understand how memory works, identify ways to improve memory and pinpoint things in everyday life that may affect memory. Topics include: Am I Losing my Mind, Memory Strategies, Nutrition, Medications & Memory, Medical Issues & Exercise for Memory. For more information contact 903-654-3075. To register, call Evelyn Riggs 903-641-9053 by Feb. 25. Faith Lutheran is located at 3824 W. Hwy 22 next to Navarro Co-op.
March 3
Big Beau’s Band and Big Red Jazz Band will present Blue Dimensions at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Navarro College Cook Education Center.
Monday, March 7
The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition invites parents and other caregivers of young children (age eight or younger) to meet Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Corsicana Public Library. This gathering is for anyone interested in joining the Coalition’s Parent Advisory Council, which will meet once a month. There will be door prizes. Registration is through https://navarrocountyearly.org/parentinterest/
The Early Childhood Coalition also hosts guided conversations through its Parent Café. It serves Navarro County families, pregnant women and those caring for children ages birth to five. Information is available at pchas.org and 903-229-4853.
Tuesday, March 8
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis on Tuesday, March 8 from 11 a.m until 1 p.m
Saturday, March 12
The Navarro County Genealogy Society will be having a meeting at the Corsicana Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. After a short business meeting, the program will be given by County Judge H.M. Davenport. Come find out why when you strike oil, it can bring disappointment. The public is invited.
Tuesday, March 15
Navarro Regional Hospital will host a blood drive on Tuesday, March 15, in the hospital parking lot with the Carter BloodCare bus. Appointment times can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will receive a stainless steel water bottle. To sign up for a time slot, email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
Saturday, March 26
The Navarro College Department of Theatre presents a play by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz Based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., and Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dawson Auditorium on the Corsicana Campus.
Donations will be accepted to support the NC Characters’ field trips to see professional and university theatre productions.
This play is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.