Oct. 16
Believers Outreach Ministries event to honor Horn
Believers Outreach Ministries is hosting a 40 years of Service Appreciation for Michael Horn at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana. Host is Pastor Car, Emcee is Dr. TT Pope. Guest Singer is Pastor Marshall of Dallas and Guest Pastor is Markus Sallie of Ennis.
Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival
The 17th Annual Kerens Cotton Harvest Festival is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in downtown Kerens. The all-day festival will include a chili cook off, quilt show, raffles, children's games and rides, live entertainment all day with an evening street concert, arts and crafts and food booths. Funds raised will go to benefit the Kerens Library.
Corsicana Airsho
The 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho starts at noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Corsicana Municipal Airport. Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per carload for “The best little airshow in Texas.” Free admission to veterans and active military personnel. Rides in several war birds will be available on Friday and Saturday. See Coyote Squadron on Facebook or visit www.coyotesquadron.com for more details.
Oct. 17
First Independent Baptist 153rd Anniversary
First Independent Baptist Church will observe its 153rd Anniversary starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Guest will be Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Virgil Lockhart of Greenville. Theme will be God gives power to his church.
Oct. 22
GOP hosts ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ dinner
The Republican Party of Navarro County is hosting a "Don't Mess With Texas" dinner Friday, Oct. 22 at the Corsicana Opry in downtown Corsicana. Doors open at 6 pm. Dinner, auction, and speakers at 6:30 p.m. Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi and former RPT Chair and candidate for Texas Governor Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Allen B. West will be the guest speakers.
Entertainment by Texas country singer recording artist Holly Tucker. For ticket information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
Oct. 23
Friends of Library host Book Sale
Friends of the Corsicana Public Library Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Nancy Robert's Room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street, Corsicana.\
Oct. 26
Republican Women welcome guest speaker
The next meeting of the Navarro County Republican Women will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at the Republican Headquarters, located at 111-B West Third Avenue, in downtown Corsicana. Social time and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting and program to begin promptly at noon. Guest speaker is Jonathon Dunne, His topic is: Reclaiming America’s Narrative.” It seems to take non-Americans to appreciate/love America and her history, for they know our blessings. Make your lunch reservations by Saturday, Oct. 23, with Janice Barlow at 903-345-9271 or E-mail janbarlow@aol.com, or NCRW Facebook message; Lunch is $10 at the door. The organization is open to all Republican women of Navarro County. Everyone who is interested is invited to attend the meeting and learn more about the Republican women’s organization.
Oct. 28
Boo on the Block
Corsicana Main Street and Parks and Rec are hosting Boo on the Block, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 in downtown Corsicana. The annual Halloween event is set to include trick-or-treating and a haunted hayride.
Nov. 6
Book signing at Palace
Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 7
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season
The Salvation Army of Corsicana is hosting its Rock the Red Kettle kickoff at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 via its Facebook page featuring local artists Veronica Reyes and Courtney Prater. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana for more details.
