Each Tuesday
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away food boxes
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away free food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
Reserve boxes by 3 p.m. Monday so they can prepare your box for pickup Tuesday. Call sister Franks at 469-438-4737. Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church 621 E. First Ave. Corsicana.
Through Dec. 6
Blessing Bag Donation Drive for Navarro County
Help Bristol Hospice, The Village at Heritage Oaks and Guardian Healthcare bless 165 Navarro County housebound seniors by donating items by Monday, Dec. 6. Examples of donations include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, lotion, booties, socks, snacks, soap, large print word finds, disinfectant wipes, deodorant, small canned veggies and dish washing liquid. Cor more info call Crystal Underwood at 903-641-9152, Kami Matthews at 903-602-0149 or Emily Lawhon at 903-875-4652.
Through Dec. 15.
Marrs Realty sponsors Rainbow Room holiday drive
The Rainbow Room is a 24/7 resource center located in the Child Protective Services office where caseworkers can gather new and essential items needed for the kids in their caseload whose lives are in crisis. The Rainbow Room is in need of new items for the Navarro County children that it serves.
Marrs & Associates Realty is proud to sponsor this drive and any donations to this organization can be dropped through Dec. 15 off at 711 W. Second Ave. Suite B, in Corsicana. Essential products needed include: Baby Items: diapers/pull ups (all sizes), baby wipes, shampoo/body wash, rash cream, bottles, sippy cups, pacifiers, onesies, pack 'n' plays, car seats Clothes: teen T-shirts, athletic shorts, socks and underwear. Hygiene Items: combs, brushes, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste Gift cards from restaurants are greatly appreciated too!
Dec. 2
The Good Humor Hour at Palace
Ready to laugh? Spend a night listening to the writers of some of the funniest shows on television including Seinfeld and more! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Palace Theatre in downtown Corsicana. Visit corsicanapalace.showare.com for more info.
Dec. 3
Heritage Bowl Pep Rally
Football players, band and cheerleaders from UT Permian Basin and Oklahoma Baptist University will be downtown at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 for a Heritage Bowl Pep Rally on Beaton Street in Corsicana.
Dec. 4
Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl
Kickoff between UT Permian Basin and Oklahoma Baptist University is scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at Tiger Field. Tickets for the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl game are available at heritagebowl.org.
Festival of Lights Christmas Parade
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parade Participants:-No pre-registration or fee. Check in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Ideal Self Storage parking lot located at 801 N. 13th St. Check in and staging assignments: Fire Department’s red tent in the parking lot. All drivers must have a current valid driver’s license. All vehicles requiring registration must be registered. For more information, call 903-654-4874.
Dec. 9-12
WLAC presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book, and has become a holiday staple for groups across the United States. In fact this is the most produced play on the Warehouse Living Arts Center stage and was brought back this year by popular demand! Visit www.thewlac.com for more information.
Dec. 11
Holiday Mimosas & Vendor Market
Corsicana Main Street presents its second Saturday downtown shopping event, Holiday Mimosas & Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in the Beaton Marketplace Park.
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency hosts open studios
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency is hosting open studios from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 100 West Third/Beaton Street. Visit www.corsicanaresidency.org for more info.
Dec. 16
Brass Transit Rockin’ Christmas
The return of the greatest Chicago Tribute in the country, Brass Transit. This time is different, a little Chicago and a little holiday with their big band style! Brass Transit Rockin’ Christmas is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Corsicana High School Auditorium.
Dec. 17
The Very Merry Library
The Corsicana Public Library is hosting a special holiday event called “Very Merry Library” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. It will include a holiday themed puppet show from the hilarious Sandy Shrout, balloons artists, cookies and a hot chocolate bar! Email mwilson@corsicanatx.gov or call 903-654-4813 for more info.
Asleep at the Wheel to play Palace
The musicianship of Asleep at the Wheel has become the stuff of legends. Reuter’s pegged The Wheel as "one of the best live acts in the business." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Palace Theatre in Corsicana. Visit corsicanapalace.showare.com for tickets.
