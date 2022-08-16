Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
Aug. 18
Libertarian Party of Navarro County meets
The Libertarian Party of Navarro County will hold its monthly get together at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana. Either the small meeting room by the salad bar, or look for the sign on a table. Food available for purchase. Everyone welcome! For further information, contact county Chair Melanie Black at 417-529-6837, or check out the Libertarian Party of Navarro County on Facebook.
Sept. 1
Paint Christmas stockings for our troops
The Corsicana Art League is sponsoring Stocking Paintings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at The Senior Center, 919 West Park, Corsicana. Last opportunity to create a stocking-will go for backing by Pat Schroeder, then to Angels of Corsicana Troop Support to send out at Christmas. All paint, stockings, brushes and lunch furnished. Choose a stocking with design already drawn or create your own. Come any time and paint as long as you like. For more info text Margie Taylor 214 502-6937
Sept. 7
Hale to speak at Kinsloe
The Kinsloe House program from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, is presented by Corsicana City Council member Susan Hale (Precinct 1) titled “What’s the Scoop? All of your Questions Answered.”
Learn more about projects approved for this budget year, hear about the new and relocated businesses in town, learn about the aging infrastructure of the city’s sewer infrastructure and how is addressed, water concerns and the bit coin topic. Lively question and answer period with all the tough questions addressed. Lunch reservation is $20; program is complimentary. Open to the public to experience Kinsloe House. Call for reservations by noon Monday Sept. 5. 903-874-5791. 618 West Third Avenue, Corsicana.
Sept. 22
Libertarian Party of Navarro County meets
The Libertarian Party of Navarro County will host a get together at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 with Mike Ter Maat who running for the nomination for President on the Libertarian ticket for 2024. Food will be available for purchase. Everyone welcome! Bring a friend or two or three! For further information, contact county Chair Melanie Black at 417-529-6837, or check out the Libertarian Party of Navarro County on Facebook.
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
