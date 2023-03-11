Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
March 11
The Navarro County Genealogical Society will be having a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Roberts room at the Corsicana Library. We invite everyone that wants to learn about history, and who our kinfolks might be, to attend. Lynette Graham from Pursley will be bringing our program. Telling us about a lady from Canada who fought in the Civil War. You will want to come and hear this unique story.
Cassaro Winery participates in the second Saturday Mimosas at the Market each month.
March 12
At 11 a.m. Sunday March 12, everyone is invited to Morning Worship at Bethel AME Church, 101 North 4th Street. Pastor Bob Uzzel's message will be titled "We've A Story to Tell to the Nations."
March 14
Join the Conservative Society of Navarro County on the evening of March 14 at Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana for a presentation on Ranked Choice Voting (aka Instant Runoff Voting). Our guests will be Paula Winter and Cynthia Becker from the nonpartisan group Ranked Choice Voting for Texas. Ranked Choice Voting, or RCV, has been used in Australia and Ireland for over 100 years, and has spread to many parts of the United States. Come learn how this simple election reform can help us elect candidates with broad voter support while saving time and money on elections.
March 15
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House at 618 W. Third Street in Corsicana, is hosting a lunch program Wednesday, March 15, titled “Leprechauns are Magic.” Call 903-874-5791 before noon Monday, March 13 to make reservations. Lunch is $20 at the door.
March 18
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18 – Two Fold band at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
March 20
The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Special guest speaker will be Robert Bennett, one of our own, regarding the possible creation of a Young Republicans club in Navarro County. He will describe the YR organization, how we can reach-out to younger voters in Navarro County, as well as the greater electorate. Please join us for a social from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., honoring our local elected officials. All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
March 22
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House presents its “Stepping Into Spring Style Show, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at The Cook Education Center Navarro College, 3100 W. Collin Street. Tickets are $30. For reservations and ticket information call 903-874-5791 before Monday, March 20.
March 23
The Corsicana Newcomers will meet at Kinsloe House at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23. The guest speaker will be Councilwoman Susan Hale Melton. A catered lunch will be served. For more information or to make a reservation, please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.
Looking for a job? Attend the Chamber Job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the MLK Center at 114 E. Sixth Ave. Free and open to the public.
March 24
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 – Danny Dennie at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
March 25
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25 – Kyle Mathis at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
First Baptist Church of Eureka Women’s Ministry is hosting its inaugural Spring Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, March 25 at 8718 S. Hwy 287 in Eureka. Open to the community. Come enjoy the unique vendor booths, food, and fun. Support local small businesses, women owned and family owned businesses, and more, in a family oriented atmosphere. Vendor (10’ by 15’) spaces available. Email fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com for more info.
March 28
Legacy Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Join the citizens of Corsicana to celebrate the unveiling of Legacy Park, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at 708 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The scenic park was built to honor longtime Corsicana resident and legendary teacher G.W. Jackson who had a tremendous impact on education in Corsicana and throughout the state of Texas as an early childhood educator. This will be the 17th bronze statue in Corsicana, and the first bronze representing a person of color. This will also be only bronze in a sitting position, depicting Jackson’s characteristic counseling style. The unveiling is organized by Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department and G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society. To learn more about the society, visit https://www.gwjacksonsociety.org.
Mark your calendar for our Navarro County Republican Women’s meeting at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at111 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana. Speaker is Pastor Derek Rogers presenting the “Take America Back to God Movement.” Lunch available for a $10 donation. RSVP 903-345-9271.
All are welcome.
March 30
175th Art Alley Mural Unveiling. The Navarro Council of the Arts will unveil three new murals in Art Alley including a 175th celebratory mural in conjunction with the season event, Ruthie Foster, presented by the Corsicana Palace Theatre Thursday, March 30 at 112 West Sixth Avenue. Food trucks will be on the scene at 5:30 p.m., with the unveiling taking place at 6 p.m. The Ruthie Foster show begins at 7:30 p.m. Also, that evening, Corsicana will receive its “Music Friendly” designation from the Texas Music Office from the Office of the Governor. Purchase tickets to the show at https://corsicanapalace.com.
Through March 30
The Pearce Museum participates in Corsicana’s celebrations with two notable exhibits. The African American Education in Corsicana will be on display through March 30, with photographs and documents from some of the important educators here. Also, the museum will host the Texas Invitational Art Show & Sale, through March 23, featuring 24 Texas western artists, including three from Corsicana.
April 1
Cassaro Winery is hosting the popular Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, patio open with live entertainment by Courtney Prater at 6 p.m. at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana.
April 8
Cassaro Winery is hosting 175 Minutes of Music outdoor concert celebrating Corsicana’s 175 birthday year, Two Fold band and the Joel Sprayberry Trio, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana.
April 14
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 – Danny Dennie at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
April 15
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 – Tull Rea at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
April 22
The 2023 Texas Veterans Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, beginning at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn. The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all Wars and Conflicts. Afghanistan Navy Seal and NASA Chief Astronaut Chris Cassidy will serve as the Grand Marshall. The parade will also honor two Navarro County heroes: Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of our county, Jose Antonio Navarro. Learn more at https://texasveteransparade.org/about.
April 23
Cassaro Winery is hosting Pairing European Olive Oils with Award-winning Cassaro Wines at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23. $35 per person, tickets available soon on Event Brite.
April 27-29
Cassaro Winery at 211 South Beaton will be participating in Derrick Days, starting with the Sip and Stroll Thursday, April 27, Danny Dennie entertaining Friday, April 28 and the Derrick Days Car Show will be in front of the Winery Tasting Room Saturday, April 29.
April 29
Derrick Days, Saturday, April 29 Downtown Corsicana. Since 1976, Derrick Days has been an annual tradition that commemorates Corsicana's rich oil history and its impact on the community’s development. Taking place in downtown Corsicana, the community is invited to join the celebration of Corsicana filled with festivities for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, street dance, food trucks, sip and stroll, carnival, chili cook-off, battle of the bands, shopping, and entertainment. More details at https://www.derrickdays.com.
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. at 100 West Third Avenue Saturday, April 29. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West in celebration of the city of Corsicana’s year-long 17th anniversary. Storefront will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, with special events during Independent Bookseller Day, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
May 13
Historical Carriage District Tour, Saturday, May 13 in the Corsicana Carriage District. Tour the grand neighborhood of the Carriage District to view homes built by Corsicana’s earliest city leaders and families, led by the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. The informative afternoon follows Downtown’s monthly Mimosas at the Market, Saturday, May 13.
June 3
Ninth Annual Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering is set for 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., hot breakfast served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at I.O.O.F Event Center 601 N 45th St Corsicana (corner of N. 45th St. and Second Avenue.) The theme will be GROWTH - II Peter 3:18
Early Registration $12 per person (must be received no later than May 10) $15 At the Door or after May 10. Headline Speaker: B.J. Garret, Testimony Speakers: TBA, Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, TBA. Its mission is to bring women of all walks of life together, regardless of church home, denomination, age, or race, for a day of sisterhood, fellowship, and blessings.
Contact us on Facebook, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, phone or text: 903-875-9706 www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference.
June 8 - July 31|
175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, The Warehouse Gallery. The 175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Navarro Council of the Arts, Corsicana Art League and The City of Corsicana, will be on display from June 8-July 31. This exhibit is hosted by The Warehouse Gallery and will be a salon-style show and sale with the theme “175 Years of Corsicana History.” For artists, the entry deadline is May 1st. All work submitted must be available for the show and for sale. A reception and awards presentation will take place on July 8th at the Warehouse Gallery. Find out more: www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com
Dec. 9
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdy, Dec. 9 at 100 West Third Avenue. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West. Storefront will be open from 10am - 4pm, just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, along with holiday merchandise, 203 North Commerce Street @ 5th Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
