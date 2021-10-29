Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Oct. 30
Corsicana YMCA hosts Trunk or Treat
Join the Corsicana YMCA from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday as its hosts its first ever Trunk or Treat. It will feature yard games and plenty of goodies for children.
Chattanooga Glass Company plant reunion
The Chattanooga Glass Company Corsicana plant reunion is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Mildred City Hall/Fire Department located at 5415 FM 637 (Camp Wanica Road). A fish fry with all the trimmings starts at 4 p.m. for $13 per plate. Auction and door prizes to follow. The event is for all employees, spouses and widows from 1956 until the closing of the plant. Directions from Corsicana: go past Lake Halbert on 287 one and a half miles and turn left on FM 637. The City Hall will be three miles on the right. For more information, call: Herman Marr at 903-229-2190 or Richard Rash at 903-654-2196.
Sixth Avenue Baptist hosts fall festival
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church on 125 S. Fifth St. invites you to join their fall festival, 'A Day of Celebration,' from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. All are welcome to this free event. Trunks of Treats will be available with free food and drinks, soda toss, sack races, volleyball, basketball, gospel music and more! For more information call 903-874-4873.
Oct. 31
Westside Baptist Church Gospel Singing Celebration
Westside Baptist Church will host its fifth Sunday Gospel Singing Celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 31 at 1522 N. 24th Street on Corsicana. The all-music program will consist of solos, duets, trios, quartets and The Westside Boys. Dan Layne will be the guest soloist. A special piano medley and recitation will be presented by Bro. Phil Dickson. The public is invited to attend the program and Southern-Style Fellowship immediately following the service. Nursery will be provided. For more information, please call 903-874-4640.
Sixth Avenue Baptist hosts ‘Women in Action’
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church on 125 S. Fifth St. invites you to
its “Women in Action” program at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The guest speaker will be Evangelist C. Dawson. For more information call 903-874-4873.
Nov. 6
Book signing at Palace
Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 7
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season
The Salvation Army of Corsicana is hosting its Rock the Red Kettle kickoff at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 via its Facebook page featuring local artists Veronica Reyes and Courtney Prater. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana for more details.
Nov. 13
Navarro County Genealogy Society hosts show and share
The Navarro County Genealogy Society will host its final meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in the Roberts room at the Corsicana Library. It will be electing new officers and its program will be show and tell. Bring your family treasures from your ancestors and share the story with the group. All are welcome to come and show and share the story of your treasures from the past.
Compassion Corsicana Resale Store hosting giveaway
The Compassion Corsicana Resale Store at 211 N. Beaton Street will be hosting a one-day only, FREE give away to the public Saturday, Nov. 13. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, take as much as you want! No holds and no rain checks, everything must go!
Nov. 17
Better Gardens Club hosts monthly meeting
The Better Gardens Club will hosts its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at First United Methodist Church.
