Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Navarro County Republican Women to meet the candidates
Navarro County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. The guest speaker is Sheriff Elmer Tanner. Also the candidates running for local office in the upcoming election. There are 14 running with opponents.
Lunch with suggested $10 donation. All are welcome. RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Margins Book Club Resumes at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency's Storefront
If you are a person with insatiable curiosity or if you've got your own growing collection of oddities, join Margin's book club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Storefront as it dives into its first read of the year, The Museum of Whales You Will Never See.
Dallas-based author and Corsicana Residency alumna A. Kendra Greene drops us off in Iceland, the country with the most museums per capita in the world, and there, serves as our docent through the unusual, the hilarious, and the profoundly human. What compels people to collect objects as mundane as rocks and as bizarre as phallological specimens? We're not exactly sure, but Greene muses over the answers in her curious and wonder-inspiring book.
Margins will be discussing the book's first 50 pages at next week's meeting. Refreshments will be provided. Come for the literature, stay for the community. Pick up your copy of The Museum of Whales You Will Never See in advance during open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Storefront at 203 N. Commerce St. Call 703-505-3750 or visit corsicanaresidency.org for more details.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Navarro County hosts Political Candidate Forum
The Republican Party of Navarro County is set to host a Political Candidate Forum Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Corsicana Opry at 215 E. Fifth Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., program starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit navgop.org for more information.
Brick Street Realty ribbon cutting
Join the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates the ribbon cutting of Brick Street Realty at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with light refreshments to follow at 423 N. Main St. This event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, this is the premier membership and community banquet of the year set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Cook Education Center. Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year are presented. Sponsorships are still available. Admission is $65 per person or $650 for a table of eight. For more details about this event, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
