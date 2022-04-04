Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
April 5
James L. Collins Catholic School will host its annual Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. April 5 at the school. All prospective families for Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) through eighth grade are invited to attend to tour the school, and meet the teachers.
The annual board meeting of the Richland Cemetery Association will be April 5 at the Richland Civic Center. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome to attend.
April 8
In an effort to connect Texas health professions employers with qualified students, alumni, and community members, Navarro College is hosting a Health Professions Job Fair in the Cook Center of the Corsicana Campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8. The hiring event is free to attend and open to the public.
James L. Collins Catholic School will host Be a Bear Day for students in fourth through seventh grade who are interested in shadowing their prospective class for a day to learn more about the school, You can sign up through the school’s website.
Stand-up comedian Henry Cho will be performing at The Palace Theater in Corsicana at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8. Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.corsicanapalace.com.
April 12
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting in Waxahachie at the Asian King Buffet at 507 N. Hwy 77, Suite 950, in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, across Hwy 77 from Whataburger, on 12 Apr 2022, from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
April 13
Tammy Whitehurst, Motivational Speaker, Author and Blogger presents “Gravy & Grits Kind of Girl” at Kinsloe House. In Joy for the Journey, Tammy encourages audiences to live an intentional and authentic Christian life that will bring them peace and overwhelming joy. The public is invited to attend with advance reservations by April 11 at noon; 903-874-5791. Plated lunches are $20. 618 West Third Avenue, Corsicana.
April 14
District Attorney Erliegh Willey, author of “A Target On My Back” will be at the KESA building at 102 SW Second St. in downtown Kerens at noon April 14. Copies of the book may be purchased at the event for $20. Sponsored by Friends of the Kerens Library. Tickets are $12 per person. No tickets sold at door. Call the library 903-396-2665 and pay by credit/debit card and tickets will be at the door for you. You may stop by the library at 121 S. Colket in Kerens or purchase from a board member. Tickets will go on sale March 18 until April 8.
April 21
United States Congressman District 6 Jake Ellzey and State Senator District 2 Bob Hall will be guest speakers for the eleventh annual “Reagan Day Dinner” fundraising event, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County.
It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center, 215 E. Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Contributor Reception will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Dress is Cowboy casual and western attire. Entertainment will be provided by Bobby and Cissy Perry.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
April 29
James L. Collins Catholic will host Pre-K Round Up events from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 29. This is an opportunity for prospective Pre-K families to come and learn more about the JLCCS Pre-K program. Families can sign up through the school’s website.
Community Care Club’s Supersale Donation Drop-Off Day from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. at Southern Oaks Fire Station, 120 Southern Oaks Drive, east of Streetman, west of 488/416 intersection. Call 903-389-7586 for more information.
April 30
Community Care Club’s SuperSale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern Oaks Fire Station, 120 Southern Oaks Drive, 12 miles east of Streetman or four miles west of 488/416 intersection. Awesome auction begins at noon. Call 903-389-7586 for more information.
May 11
Kinsloe House presents Chilton Music Studio’s Piano Performance, featuring youth and adult student performances during the luncheon. Ellysa Crouch and Elle Kintz will perform solos, with other performances by Elle Hintz and Hillary Zhang, and instructor Noelle Chilton and Barbara Hartley. The public is invited to attend with advance reservations by May 9 at 12 noon by calling 903-874-5791. Plated lunches are $20. 618 West Third Avenue, Corsicana.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
