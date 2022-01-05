Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mimosas at the Market
Join Corsicana Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Saturday morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. It will host a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends! Free admission, call 903-654-4850 for more info.
Monday, Jan. 10
Republican Party hosts county meeting
The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next County Executive Committee meeting at 6: 30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Candidates for the 2022 Republican Primary Election will be given an opportunity to make their presentations. After all the candidates have been introduced, time will be available for guests to ask questions to the candidates individually.
Please join them for a social from 6 to 6:30 pm, saluting our elected officials.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
Saturday, Jan. 15
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Friday, Jan. 21
Chamber presents Business Summit
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Business Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the IOOF Event Center.
The event is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges.
The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, round tables, interactive sessions and outstanding keynote speaker.
Some topics include Working with Local High Schools & Colleges, Doing Business with the Government, Importance of Digital Literacy, Texas Workforce programs, Active Shooter and many more that can be accessed on the chamber website.
The event will include several speakers from surrounding counties Hill, Kaufman, Limestone, and Navarro. Mary Kennedy Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Franchise Brands, Neighborly will speak during the lunch hour about Leadership. Throughout the day vendors will be set up in the Marketplace displaying products and services available to the business community.
This event provides a great opportunity to network and share with new and seasoned professionals. The cost for the day is $129 for local chamber members and $169 for non-members.
For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go on the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, this is the premier membership and community banquet of the year set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Cook Education Center. Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year are presented. Sponsorships are still available. Admission is $65 per person or $650 for a table of eight. For more details about this event, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
Saturday, Feb 19
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
