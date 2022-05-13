Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
May 14
Catholic Daughters of the Americas is having a Drive Thru Crawfish Boil from 5 to 7 p.m. May 14 in the Catholic Church parking lot at 3000 W. Hwy 22. in Corsicana. Tickets are $10 per plate.
May 15
Hopewell Cemetery Association will meet at 11 a.m. May 15 at the cemetery with a memorial program and business meeting. If inclement weather, they will meet at the Navarro City Hall. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. If you cannot attend, donations may be sent to Rosellan Richards 9300 SE CR 2150, Corsicana, Texas 75109.
May 17
Navarro County Republican Women’s luncheon meeting will be from 11:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 The program will be a demonstration/talk by “Patriot Paws.” It is an organization in Rockwall that trains service dogs to be the best friend to our veterans needing assistance. It is one of the club's charities. Lunch is $10 as a donation. The club is located at 111 W. Third Ave., downtown Corsicana. All are welcome. Call 903-345-9271 for more information.
May 21
Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host their famous Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo night from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21 at James L. Collins School. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 12 and under are $7.50. Ticket includes one Bingo card.
May 26
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas will host a recurring Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at 321 N. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Riley Bland at 903-641-4579.
May 28
Kerens Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, catfish lunch at 11 a.m.
Hubbard Memorial Day weekend events May 28-30. Festivities will get underway Saturday morning with the Hubbard FFA serving breakfast burritos at the Hubbard City Civic Center in downtown Hubbard at 300 Magnolia Avenue. The rodeo will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday night it will start at 7 p.m. The Mooney Holloway Arena is located on Highway 31 East. The traditional patriotic downtown parade will get underway 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. For more information, contact the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce Office at 254-576-2521.
May 30
Memorial Day Program at Kerens Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Grand Opening of Kerens Veterans Military Museum after program.
June 1
Catherine Johnson and Sheila Herod On Stage, a musical review and comedic monologue with surprise characters presented during Kinsloe House’s regular luncheon. $20, members and public. Reservations by May 30 at noon by calling the Kinsloe House, 903-874-5791.
June 11
Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering, theme: GRACE - II Corinthians 12:9, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana June 11. Early Registration $12 per person must be received no later than May 20; $15 at the door or after May 20. Headline Speaker: Stacie Bostic; Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, Mellissa Mendoza. Contact them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, or phone (leave message) 903-875-9706.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
