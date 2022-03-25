Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Saturday, March 26
The Navarro College Department of Theatre presents a play by Ruth Goetz and Augustus Goetz Based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., and Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dawson Auditorium on the Corsicana Campus.
Donations will be accepted to support the NC Characters’ field trips to see professional and university theatre productions.
This play is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.
April 1
Corsicana Main Street's newest event, Food Truck Friday, will begin Friday, April 1. Food and drink vendors from all over will converge on downtown Corsicana. Live music, games, and of course, food trucks will be in the city parking lot behind Brick Streets Brewery, 224. E. Fifth Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. for a fun, family evening. This event will take place on the first Friday of every month from April through September.
James L. Collins Catholic will host Pre-K Round Up events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 1. This is an opportunity for prospective Pre-K families to come and learn more about the JLCCS Pre-K program. Families can sign up through the school’s website.
April 5
James L. Collins Catholic School will host its annual Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. April 5 at the school. All prospective families for Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) through eighth grade are invited to attend to tour the school, and meet the teachers.
April 8
James L. Collins Catholic School will host Be a Bear Day for students in fourth through seventh grade who are interested in shadowing their prospective class for a day to learn more about the school, You can sign up through the school’s website.
Stand-up comedian Henry Cho will be performing at The Palace Theater in Corsicana at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8. Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.corsicanapalace.com.
April 14
District Attorney Erliegh Willey, author of “A Target On My Back” will be at the KESA building at 102 SW Second St. in downtown Kerens at noon April 14. Copies of the book may be purchased at the event for $20. Sponsored by Friends of the Kerens Library. Tickets are $12 per person. No tickets sold at door. Call the library 903-396-2665 and pay by credit/debit card and tickets will be at the door for you. You may stop by the library at 121 S. Colket in Kerens or purchase from a board member. Tickets will go on sale March 18 until April 8.
June 13-16, 20-23
Nature STEM Camp for kids 7-12 years old. The Eagles Nest in Mildred is offering two weeks of STEM activities and challenges for kids ages 7-12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
April 29
James L. Collins Catholic will host Pre-K Round Up events from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 29. This is an opportunity for prospective Pre-K families to come and learn more about the JLCCS Pre-K program. Families can sign up through the school’s website.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.