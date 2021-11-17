Local Beat
Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Each Tuesday
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away food boxes
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away free food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
Reserve boxes by 3 p.m. Monday so they can prepare your box for pickup Tuesday. Call sister Franks at 469-438-4737. Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church 621 E. First Ave. Corsicana.
Through Dec. 6
Blessing Bag Donation Drive for Navarro County
Help Bristol Hospice, The Village at Heritage Oaks and Guardian Healthcare bless 165 Navarro County housebound seniors by donating items by Monday, Dec. 6. Examples of donations include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, lotion, booties, socks, snacks, soap, large print word finds, disinfectant wipes, deodorant, small canned veggies and dish washing liquid. Cor more info call Crystal Underwood at 903-641-9152, Kami Matthews at 903-602-0149 or Emily Lawhon at 903-875-4652.
Through Dec. 15.
Marrs Realty sponsors Rainbow Room holiday drive
The Rainbow Room is a 24/7 resource center located in the Child Protective Services office where caseworkers can gather new and essential items needed for the kids in their caseload whose lives are in crisis. The Rainbow Room is in need of new items for the Navarro County children that it serves.
Marrs & Associates Realty is proud to sponsor this drive and any donations to this organization can be dropped through Dec. 15 off at 711 W 2nd Ave, Suite B, in Corsicana. Essential products needed include: Baby Items: diapers/pull ups (all sizes), baby wipes, shampoo/body wash, rash cream, bottles, sippy cups, pacifiers, onesies, pack 'n' plays, car seats Clothes: teen T-shirts, athletic shorts, socks and underwear. Hygiene Items: combs, brushes, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste Gift cards from restaurants are greatly appreciated too!
Nov. 17
Better Gardens Club hosts monthly meeting
The Better Gardens Club will hosts its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at First United Methodist Church.
Nov. 19
Downtown Corsicana Christmas tree lighting
The City of Corsicana’s annual Christmas tree lightning is set for Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening of events planned from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Corsicana. Call 903-654-4851 for more infromation.
Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday – Downtown Corsicana
Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday shopping season. The holiday aids small businesses by drawing attention to their importance in our economy.
Dec. 4
Festival of Lights Christmas Parade
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parade Participants:-No pre-registration or fee. Check in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Ideal Self Storage parking lot located at 801 N. 13th St. Check in and staging assignments: Fire Department’s red tent in the parking lot. All drivers must have a current valid driver’s license. All vehicles requiring registration must be registered. For more information, call 903-654-4874
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.