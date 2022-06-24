Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
June 30
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Safe Sleep Day at Grace Community Church 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
July 7
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, at 2308 Bowie Dr., in Corsicana. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “corsicana” to schedule an appointment.
July 11-14, 18-21
Kindergarten/1st Grade Boot Camp. The Eagles Nest in Mildred offering two weeks of literacy activities for children going into Kindergarten and tutoring/review for kids going into 1st grade. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EaglesNestMildred/ or contact Deb Tamez at 214-662-6194.
July 14
Child Safety Days 2022 hosted by Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will present Internet Safety Day at Grace Community Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided through ECC volunteers and Grace Community Church. Food will be available for all parents attending. Participants will receive a $25 Altitude Trampoline Park gift card for attending all three sessions and be entered to win door prizes.
July 22
Back to School Party with Rev. David Moore at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 at The Sanctuary of Corsicana at 1904 N. Beaton St. Enjoy a free event with music, food, fun, and the chance to win free school supplies.
Aug. 6
Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Back to School/Stay in School Rally. The community event that helps students achieve their dreams by providing some of the necessities needed to kick-start the 2022-2023 school year is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at Corsicana High School. If you have questions about the event or wish to be a partner, please contact Elmerie Burrell at 903-874-2821, D. Jackson at 903-654-1331, or A. Reeves at 903-875-8727.
Nov. 10
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday. Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
