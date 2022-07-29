Local Beat
Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have your event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Ongoing
Navarro County Farmers Market
The Navarro County Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Saturday on the corner of Business 45 and East Sixth Avenue in Corsicana.
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays
Pioneer Village Craftastic Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. free for all ages. Supplies available to create your own craft/art project. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome. An adult must accompany all children. For more information or reservations call Deb Miller at 903-654-4846. Pioneer Village 912 W. Park Ave., located at Jester Park. Courtesy of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Summer Programs.
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts an outdoor market every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IOOF Trade Days. Located at 601 N. 45th in Corsicana. We offer a variety of vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free parking, free admission. For more info email info@iooftx.org or call 903-872-7438.
July 30-31
Vacation Bible School
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday for children 12 and under at Westside Church at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. Come learn the Parables of Jesus with puppets, music, cool crafts and fun games. Call 903-874-4640 for more information.
Fifth Sunday Sing
At 6 p.m. Sunday, featuring guest performers Earley Praises and Natural Praise at Westside Church at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. A Southern-Style Fellowship will follow at the conclusion. Call 903-874-4640 for more information.
Aug. 6
Back to School/Stay in School Rally
Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Back to School/Stay in School Rally. The community event that helps students achieve their dreams by providing some of the necessities needed to kick-start the 2022-2023 school year is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at Corsicana High School. If you have questions about the event or wish to be a partner, please contact Elmerie Burrell at 903-874-2821, D. Jackson at 903-654-1331, or A. Reeves at 903-875-8727.
Aug. 9
NARFE meets in Corsicana
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. The guest speaker for the meeting will be Retired Navy Capt. Dan Sumerall who will talk about life on an aircraft carrier. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Nov. 10
Storefront Bookstore hosts writer
Resident Artist Presentations at Storefront Bookstore, the public space of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. Returning resident fiction writer, Ilana Masad, (New York, New York) author of “All My Mother’s Lovers,” will discuss her work here, along with Sonya Schönberger (Berlin, Germany) discussing oral histories and documentary writing. 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments. Free to the public. STOREFRONT, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Ave. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Storefront, Corsicana’s Independent Bookstore, is one of two Welcome Centers encouraging shopping local. Holiday merchandise, new art and books, prizes, entertainment, wine pouring, complimentary gift wrapping. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STOREFRONT, 203 N. Commerce St. at Fifth Ave. in Historic Downtown Corsicana. www.corsicanaresidency.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.