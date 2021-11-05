Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Nov. 6
Book signing at Palace
Enjoy a presentation, conversation and after-reception with author Kerri Arsenault beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Palace Theatre, Downtown Corsicana. Free to attend; registration is requested. www.corsicanaresidency.org/events The award-winning author returns to Corsicana for a reading from her book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, which she completed while a resident at Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. The event includes a lobby wine reception, on stage presentation and conversation with the audience, book signing, and a food and wine reception to follow, located inside the Studio at 411 North Beaton Street, where a new exhibition will be showcased in the Anteroom. More info: www.corsicanaresidency.org
Nov. 7
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season
The Salvation Army of Corsicana is hosting its Rock the Red Kettle kickoff at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 via its Facebook page featuring local artists Veronica Reyes and Courtney Prater. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana for more details.
Bethel AME presents ‘Bought with a Price’
Bethel AME Church will host its morning worship at 10 a.m. Sunday Nov. 7 at 101 N. Fourth St. Pastor Bob Uzzel's message will be “Bought with a Price.” The public is invited.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Events
Veterans Day Events are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Navarro County Courthouse and the Kerens Veterans Memorial.
Navarro College Veterans Day concert
Navarro College Fine Arts Department will present a Veterans Day Jazz Band Concert, featuring Beau’s Big Band and Big Red Jazz, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Cook Education Center. The college will honor veterans during the concert, around 6:30 p.m. All who wish to be recognized are invited to attend.
Nov. 12-13
Navarro County Pro Rodeo
Frank Kent Country presents the Navarro County Pro Rodeo benefiting Corsicana Firefighters – Friday Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Navarro County Youth Expo. Visit www.navarrocountyprorodeo.com for ticket information.
Navarro College presents anniversary program
The Theatre Department will present Navarro College: The Legacy of Our First 75 Years beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 in Dawson Auditorium. A play of monologues, the show will feature significant people and programs from the seven and a half decades of the college’s history. Admission is free.
Nov. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive
Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 3800 Emhouse Rd. Sign up for appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, enter Sponsor Code: ldscorsicana. Or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for an appointment.
Mimosas at the Market
Join Corsicana Main Street for its Second Saturday series of Mimosas at the Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in downtown Corsicana. This month’s host is The Turquoise Pistol Boutique and both Pocket Parks full of craft vendors. C&S Baking food truck will be on site and Byron Haynie will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Navarro County Genealogy Society hosts show and share
The Navarro County Genealogy Society will host its final meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in the Roberts room at the Corsicana Library. It will be electing new officers and its program will be show and tell. Bring your family treasures from your ancestors and share the story with the group. All are welcome to come and show and share the story of your treasures from the past.
Compassion Corsicana Resale Store hosting giveaway
The Compassion Corsicana Resale Store at 211 N. Beaton Street will be hosting a one-day only, FREE give away to the public Saturday, Nov. 13. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, take as much as you want! No holds and no rain checks, everything must go!
Nov. 14
Reaching Out to You Ministry celebrates 117th Anniversary
Reaching Out to You Ministry invites you to join its 117th Church Anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The theme is "And it Continues..." with special guest Rev. A.C. Stapleton from The Shekinah Tabernacle B.C. in Dallas. The event will be located at Sixth Ave Baptist Church on 125 S. 5th Street in Corsicana with overseer Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. Pastor. For more information call 903-874-4873.
Nov. 17
Better Gardens Club hosts monthly meeting
The Better Gardens Club will hosts its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at First United Methodist Church.
Nov. 19
Downtown Corsicana Christmas tree lighting
The City of Corsicana’s annual Christmas tree lightning is set for Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening of events planned from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Corsicana. Call 903-654-4851 for more infromation.
Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday – Downtown Corsicana
Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday shopping season. The holiday aids small businesses by drawing attention to their importance in our economy.
Dec. 4
Festival of Lights Christmas Parade
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Parade Participants:-No pre-registration or fee. Check in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Ideal Self Storage parking lot located at 801 N. 13th St. Check in and staging assignments: Fire Department’s red tent in the parking lot. All drivers must have a current valid driver’s license. All vehicles requiring registration must be registered. For more information, call 903-654-4874
