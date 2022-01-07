Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mimosas at the Market
Join Corsicana Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Saturday morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. It will host a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends! Free admission, call 903-654-4850 for more info.
Monday, Jan. 10
Republican Party hosts county meeting
The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next County Executive Committee meeting at 6: 30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Candidates for the 2022 Republican Primary Election will be given an opportunity to make their presentations. After all the candidates have been introduced, time will be available for guests to ask questions to the candidates individually. Join them for a social from 6 to 6:30 pm, saluting our elected officials. All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
NARFE hosts monthly meeting in Waxahachie
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will host its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Waxahachie at the Asian King Buffet at 507 N. Hwy 77, Suite 950, in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, across Hwy 77 from Whataburger. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15
Penguin Project students to perform Frozen Jr.
Get ready for a magical experience as Corsicana ISD Penguin Project students perform"Frozen Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15. The roles are filled with students with special needs and are paired with student "mentors" to help encourage them. Tickets are now on sale for Frozen Jr. To purchase tickets visit www.cisd.org or at the door on the night of the event. Students gain free admission with the Penguin Coloring page handed out at High Five Friday!
Saturday, Jan. 15
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Reaching Out to You Ministry hosts Revival
The Reaching Out to You Ministry, where Bishop K.D. Davis is pastor, invites the public to join them for a revival at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church at 125 S. Fifth St. in Corsicana. All are welcome. For more information call 903-874-4873.
Thursday, Jan 20
Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — Hood Service Company
Join the Corsicana and Navarro Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the Hood Service Company, LLC at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at 120 N. 12th St. with light refreshments to follow. This event is free and open to the public.
Chamber presents State of the City address
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend its annual State of the City address from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the City Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. Elected officials are set to provide updates and information regarding local businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 21
Chamber presents Business Summit
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Business Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the IOOF Event Center.
The event is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges. The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, round tables, interactive sessions and outstanding keynote speaker. This event provides a great opportunity to network and share with new and seasoned professionals. The cost for the day is $129 for local chamber members and $169 for non-members. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go on the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Navarro County Republican Women to meet the candidates
Navarro County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Republican Headquarters, 111 W. Third Ave., Corsicana. The guest speaker is Sheriff Elmer Tanner. Also the candidates running for local office in the upcoming election. There are 14 running with opponents.
Lunch with suggested $10 donation. All are welcome. RSVP at 903-345-9271.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet
Presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, this is the premier membership and community banquet of the year set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Cook Education Center. Awards for Tom White Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and the Doris Horne Ambassador of the Year are presented. Sponsorships are still available. Admission is $65 per person or $650 for a table of eight. For more details about this event, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
Saturday, Feb 19
IOOF Trade Days
IOOF Event Center hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana. Join them for a family-friendly event featuring several local vendors selling crafts and food.
