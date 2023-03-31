Local Beat
Ongoing
Mimosas at the Market
Join the Corsicana Main Street Program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month for a morning shopping with friends and sipping mimosas in Downtown Corsicana. There you will find a vendor marketplace full of items handcrafted by southern artisans in addition to charming downtown retail. Mark your calendars and invite your friends. Call the Main Street office for more info: 903-654-4850.
IOOF Trade Days
The market events are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month and is located at 601 N. 45th St. at the IOOF Event Center. For more info, please visit www.iooftx.org/trade-days or call 903-641-6607.
March 28
Legacy Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Join the citizens of Corsicana to celebrate the unveiling of Legacy Park, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at 708 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The scenic park was built to honor longtime Corsicana resident and legendary teacher G.W. Jackson who had a tremendous impact on education in Corsicana and throughout the state of Texas as an early childhood educator. This will be the 17th bronze statue in Corsicana, and the first bronze representing a person of color. This will also be only bronze in a sitting position, depicting Jackson’s characteristic counseling style. The unveiling is organized by Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department and G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society. To learn more about the society, visit https://www.gwjacksonsociety.org.
Mark your calendar for our Navarro County Republican Women’s meeting at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at111 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana. Speaker is Pastor Derek Rogers presenting the “Take America Back to God Movement.” Lunch available for a $10 donation. RSVP 903-345-9271.
April 1
Cassaro Winery is hosting the popular Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, patio open with live entertainment by Courtney Prater at 6 p.m. at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana.
April 8
Cassaro Winery is hosting 175 Minutes of Music outdoor concert celebrating Corsicana’s 175 birthday year, Two Fold band and the Joel Sprayberry Trio, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana.
April 11
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Waxahachie at the Asian King Buffet at 507 N. Hwy 77, Suite 950, in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, across Hwy 77 from Whataburger. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth, Supt. of Waxahachie ISD, who will discuss the current bond issue. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact 972-878-6225.
April 14
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 – Danny Dennie at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
April 15
Cassaro Winery is hosting live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 – Tull Rea at 211 South Beaton in downtown Corsicana. All live entertainment is free and open to the public.
April 22
The 2023 Texas Veterans Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, beginning at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn. The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all Wars and Conflicts. Afghanistan Navy Seal and NASA Chief Astronaut Chris Cassidy will serve as the Grand Marshall. The parade will also honor two Navarro County heroes: Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of our county, Jose Antonio Navarro. Learn more at https://texasveteransparade.org/about.
April 23
Cassaro Winery is hosting Pairing European Olive Oils with Award-winning Cassaro Wines at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23. $35 per person, tickets available soon on Event Brite.
April 27-29
Cassaro Winery at 211 South Beaton will be participating in Derrick Days, starting with the Sip and Stroll Thursday, April 27, Danny Dennie entertaining Friday, April 28 and the Derrick Days Car Show will be in front of the Winery Tasting Room Saturday, April 29.
April 29
Derrick Days, Saturday, April 29 Downtown Corsicana. Since 1976, Derrick Days has been an annual tradition that commemorates Corsicana's rich oil history and its impact on the community’s development. Taking place in downtown Corsicana, the community is invited to join the celebration of Corsicana filled with festivities for the whole family. Enjoy a car show, street dance, food trucks, sip and stroll, carnival, chili cook-off, battle of the bands, shopping, and entertainment. More details at https://www.derrickdays.com.
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. at 100 West Third Avenue Saturday, April 29. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West in celebration of the city of Corsicana’s year-long 17th anniversary. Storefront will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, with special events during Independent Bookseller Day, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
May 6
Dresden Cemetery is having its annual meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, with a memorial program and business meeting (all are welcome), lunch at noon, bring something for you and yours and share if you like. Come join us as we keep the tradition alive, honoring our loved ones, making new friends and reminiscing with all. Hope to see you there. Remember, we need everyone’s support to keep our Cemetery looking nice and being a wonderful place for all to visit. Donations can be sent to: Dresden Cemetery Association, P O Box 67, Blooming Grove, Tx 76626.
May 13
Historical Carriage District Tour, Saturday, May 13 in the Corsicana Carriage District. Tour the grand neighborhood of the Carriage District to view homes built by Corsicana’s earliest city leaders and families, led by the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. The informative afternoon follows Downtown’s monthly Mimosas at the Market, Saturday, May 13.
June 3
Ninth Annual Eureka Women's Conference Non-Denominational gathering is set for 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., hot breakfast served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at I.O.O.F Event Center 601 N 45th St Corsicana (corner of N. 45th St. and Second Avenue.) The theme will be GROWTH - II Peter 3:18
Early Registration $12 per person (must be received no later than May 10) $15 At the Door or after May 10. Headline Speaker: B.J. Garret, Testimony Speakers: TBA, Praise & Worship Leaders: Cindy Gallant, TBA. Its mission is to bring women of all walks of life together, regardless of church home, denomination, age, or race, for a day of sisterhood, fellowship, and blessings.
Contact us on Facebook, by email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com, phone or text: 903-875-9706 www.facebook.com/EurekaWomensConference.
June 8 - July 31|
175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, The Warehouse Gallery. The 175th Anniversary of Corsicana Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Navarro Council of the Arts, Corsicana Art League and The City of Corsicana, will be on display from June 8-July 31. This exhibit is hosted by The Warehouse Gallery and will be a salon-style show and sale with the theme “175 Years of Corsicana History.” For artists, the entry deadline is May 1st. All work submitted must be available for the show and for sale. A reception and awards presentation will take place on July 8th at the Warehouse Gallery. Find out more: www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com
Dec. 9
Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency will host an Open Studio from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdy, Dec. 9 at 100 West Third Avenue. Experience the visual and written work by winter residents of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, showcased in the studios at 100 West. Storefront will be open from 10am - 4pm, just two blocks from 100 West, with a collection of literature and artwork available by resident artists and writers, along with holiday merchandise, 203 North Commerce Street @ 5th Avenue, in historic Downtown Corsicana.
