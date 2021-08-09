Blood is essential and can’t be manufactured. If it could be, that would be necessary right now. Only four percent of individuals who could donate blood are actually doing it. Additionally, in 30 years, the blood supply has never seen such a chronic low as it has since the beginning of the pandemic. New volunteer blood donors are urgently needed to revitalize a local blood supply and save more Texas patients’ lives.
Summer is a traditionally slow season for blood donations and 2021 is compounded by the already severe blood supply shortage. All Texans are encouraged to make an appointment or walk in to donate blood, and bring friends, workout buddies or family when they come. Most of the blood collected in one day is shipped out within a day or two. There are still limited reserves.
Frank Kent Country Corsicana is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, at 2000 East State Highway 31 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Aaron Hoernke at 903-374-3339.
H-E-B Corsicana is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, August 13 at 201 S. 15th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Brisa at (903) 874-4778.
Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, August 16, at 3501 Corsicana Crossing Boulevard in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dustin Clay at 903-641-0049.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story at carterbloodcare.org/tellusyourstory/ and inspire others to donate blood this August.
