James Bennett President of the Open Door Democrats Club of Navarro County said “President Biden did a good job and highlighted a lot of things that he and his administration have done for the American people. I believe he laid out a case for reelection.”
Former Navarro County Democratic Chairwoman, Linda Mertz, also praised President Biden’s speech. “The President hit on points which will resonate with voters,” she said.
Mertz also said she believes those who booed the President showed poor taste.
“The President and Democrats are committed to protecting Social Security and other programs that Americans depend upon. We will be able to show that contrast across the country including here in Navarro County,” Mertz said.
