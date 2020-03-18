Dr. Joe Saucedo will be implementing virtual visits to meet the demands of patient care. With the fears of the very infectious coronavirus/COVID-19 going around and the lock down, self imposed quarantines, Virtual Visits may be part of the solution to maintain a patient’s health.
Dr. Saucedo recently went into private practice and is part of Privia Medical Group which is a physician-led, multi-specialty medical group of the nation’s top independent physicians. Privia’s tools, technology, and resources engage physicians to improve quality, outcomes, and convenience for their patients.
“I’m committed to staying in Corsicana, I’m sort of a ‘home grown Doc,’ and lots of my patients have been with me for years. I even have patients that were my teachers who taught me in high school. Now with the CoronaVirus scare and the limitations of social distancing needed, I need to be here for them,” Dr. Joe said.
Dr. Joe said he believes he will be one of the first clinics based in Corsicana to be able to offer these Virtual Visits.
“There are “teledoc” companies out there but you might be getting a Doctor from any part of the country or maybe the world. This is a working clinic in Corsicana where a local knowledge is an important part in a patients care.”
“There is not really a substitute for a Doctor’s laying hands on the patient but given the highly infectious nature of the CoronaVirus, this is a necessary option so my physical office location can still be a “safe zone” for other patients that still need to be treated for other conditions.”
DrJoe is activating the Virtual Visit option on his website “www.drjosephsaucedo.com “ and patients will be able to access this through “MyPrivia” phone app or by a laptop with a webcam, through MyPrivia.com.
This option has been started and should be up and running very soon. In the mean time, if patients who have upper respiratory issues they should please call your doctor before going into their clinic. An infected patient could expose that clinic and staff with COVID-19, thus causing that clinic to be closed down during this time. The office staff should take down information and if needed instruct you on what to do or where to go.
“That even though this is a scary time, please do not panic,” says Dr. Joe. “The majority of people who get exposed and get the CoronaVirus will do well. The “social distancing” is only to delay overwhelming our medical system, to spread out the exposure and infection rate. And again for most people this will pass with just minor or minimal symptoms.”
