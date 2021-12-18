Local Beat
Each Tuesday
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away food boxes
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away free food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
Reserve boxes by 3 p.m. Monday so they can prepare your box for pickup Tuesday. Call sister Franks at 469-438-4737. Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church 621 E. First Ave. Corsicana.
Dec. 18
Greater Wilgo hosts food giveaway
Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church is giving away food boxes from 10 a.m. until gone Saturday, Dec. 18 at 621 E. First Ave. in Corsicana. Drive thru and receive your blessing.
Christmas with the Community
Changing Navarro County presents its fifth annual Christmas with the Community from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Martin Luther King Center in Corsicana. The event will feature a bike giveaway and free dinner. For more information visit: business.facebook.com/changingnavarrocounty.
Libertarian Party of Navarro County to meet
The Libertarian Party of Navarro County will meet the third Saturday of the month at Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana. Meeting start time is 5:30. Open to the public. Will be in small meeting room when available or look for the sign. Contact Melanie Black, County Chair at 417-529-6837 or Mike Black, Co-chair at 903-654-1217 for questions or comments. Check out our Facebook page for more information; Libertarian Party of Navarro County.
Dec. 19
Westside Baptist Church hosts ‘Nothing But Christmas’
Westside Baptist Church invites you to attend its Christmas music program "Nothing But Christmas" at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The program will feature the Westside Quartet and several guest soloists, duets and trios. Nursery will be provided. After the program, please them us in the Fellowship Hall for fellowship, food and fun. Westside Baptist Church is located at 1522 North 24th Street in Corsicana. For additional information please call 903-874-4640.
Dec. 24
Westside Baptist Church invites community to Christmas Eve service
Westside will have its annual Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
The service will include carols, a recitation of the Christmas Story, the Westside Children's Choir singing "Happy Birthday Jesus", Mary Nichols singing "Mary, Did you know?" and The Westside Quartet singing "O Holy Night." The service will conclude with a brief message entitled, "The Eternal Light" by Bro. Larry Talbert and then the lighting of the candles. Westside Baptist Church is located at 1522 North 24th Street in Corsicana. For additional information please call 903-874-4640.
